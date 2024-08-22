Breaking Barriers: St. Kitts Scientist Dr. Stuart Laplace to Present Groundbreaking Research at World Aquaculture Forum 2024

Basseterre, St. Kitts – St. Kitts’ very own Dr. Stuart Laplace is set to make history as the first Caribbean scientist invited to present at the prestigious World Aquaculture Forum 2024, scheduled to take place in Denmark from August 26-30. His groundbreaking research, titled “Evaluating the Improvement of Aquaculture Water Quality and Feed Conversion Ratio: A Symbiotic Relationship Between Oreochromis aureus and Phycophyta,” has captured global attention for its innovative approach to enhancing aquaculture practices.

This monumental achievement marks a turning point for Caribbean science, as Dr. Laplace’s work could potentially revolutionize land fisheries worldwide. His invitation to this global stage underscores the significance of his research, which explores the symbiotic relationship between certain fish species and algae to improve water quality and feed efficiency in aquaculture systems.

In an exclusive interview, Dr. Laplace expressed his immense pride in representing St. Kitts and the Caribbean at such a high level. “Being invited to present my research at the World Aquaculture Forum is not just an honor for me but a testament to the fact that our small island can make substantial contributions to global science,” he stated. “This research, which has taken five years to develop, could have far-reaching impacts on aquaculture practices, and I hope it inspires other scientists from our region to push the boundaries of what we can achieve.”

Dr. Laplace’s expertise in hydroponics and aquaculture has already made waves internationally. Known for his development of the XPSM300 hydroponics model, patented in Europe, Dr. Laplace has consulted with global organizations such as the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the Organization of American States (OAS), and others. His innovative approaches have been implemented in diverse regions, from Nairobi, Africa, to the South Pacific.

Beyond his research, Dr. Laplace has made significant contributions to education in the Caribbean, helping to develop the agricultural studies program at the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC) and co-authoring widely used textbooks for CXC CAPE Biology and Agriculture students. His influence extends to the Caribbean Aquaculture Association, where he serves as a Director, contributing to the region’s growing reputation in aquaculture.

Dr. Laplace’s upcoming presentation at the World Aquaculture Forum 2024 not only highlights his personal achievements but also positions the Caribbean as a formidable player in the global scientific community. With another presentation lined up at the Latin America Aquaculture Conference in September, Dr. Laplace’s groundbreaking work continues to pave the way for future scientific endeavors from the region.

