VI MAN GUNNED DOWN IN ANGUILLA: KALIK ‘DUSMAN’ AARON IDENTIFIED AS VICTIM IN FATAL SHOOTING

**””**In a tragic turn of events, the Virgin Islands community is mourning the loss of Kalik S. Aaron, also known as ‘Dusman,’ who was fatally shot in Anguilla on the night of August 11, 2024. The 24-year-old man from Tortola was the victim of gunshots fired around 9:40 PM in the area known as Road Well Road, according to the Royal Anguilla Police Force (RAPF).Aaron, who was reportedly in Anguilla participating in a poker run, was killed in what authorities have described as a “targeted incident” involving individuals not from Anguilla. The Royal Anguilla Police Force responded swiftly to the scene, cordoning off the area as investigations commenced. This isn’t the first time Aaron has been in the spotlight; in 2018, he was found not guilty by a unanimous jury in an attempted murder case, a fact that adds a layer of intrigue to this shocking incident.In addition to Aaron’s death, two other individuals were injured in the same shooting, one of whom is also a Virgin Islander. Their current conditions are unknown, but they are reportedly receiving medical attention for gunshot wounds.The news has sent shockwaves through the Virgin Islands, where Aaron’s family is well-known in the community. The Times Caribbean Online extends its deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Mr. Kalik S. Aaron during this difficult time.As the investigation continues, the Royal Anguilla Police Force is urging anyone with information related to the incident to come forward. They can be contacted via the Emergency Hotline at 911, Direct Line at 264-497-2333/5333, or through their Confidential Website at www.gov.ai/911.This tragedy is a stark reminder of the rising violence affecting communities across the Caribbean, and it leaves many questioning how such senseless acts can be prevented in the future.