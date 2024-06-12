Prime Minister Drew Admits to Turkey Trip with Wife, Claims Expensive Lavish Trip Paid for by UNNAMED Source and not Taxpayers

Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew recently addressed public concerns regarding his frequent travels and the travel of his wife, Mrs. Diani Jmesha Prince-Drew, on state trips, including their current visit to Turkey and Washington, D.C., as well as a recent trip to Dubai. Citizens have scrutinized these trips, especially as thousands have been removed from the Poverty Alleviation Programme (PAP).Responding to these concerns, Prime Minister Drew posted on social media:”Greetings,The lies and misinformation about my wife’s travel have been brought to my attention.Let me say that the desperate political operatives are trying to deceive the people and they have now resorted to concocting blatant lies.This trip comes at no expense to the government, though I am working on behalf of the people and country to enhance our CBI that was badly managed by Unity.Just setting the record straight.#KeepingThemHonest#LiesAndMisinformation”Drew asserts that the current Turkey trip, as well as previous trips, were funded by an unidentified individual or entity, not by the government. His statement aimed to counteract the claims circulating about the expenses incurred by his wife’s travels. Despite the clarification, public scrutiny remains intense, especially given the recent cutbacks in social assistance programs.