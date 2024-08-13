SKNOC General Secretary and SKNABA President Glenville Jeffers Makes Bold Bid for SKNAAA Presidency

“SKNABA President Glenville Jeffers Makes Bold Bid for SKNAAA Presidency”

In an unprecedented move, Glenville Jeffers, the current President of the St. Kitts-Nevis Amateur Basketball Association (SKNABA) and General Secretary of the St. Kitts-Nevis Olympic Committee (SKNOC), has announced his candidacy for the presidency of the St. Kitts-Nevis Amateur Athletic Association (SKNAAA). Jeffers, who already holds significant leadership roles in two major sports organizations, has decided to expand his influence by vying for the top position in a third association.

Jeffers’ nomination sets the stage for a competitive race, as he will face off against the incumbent president and Olympian, Delwayne Delaney, in the upcoming elections. The full list of nominees for the SKNAAA executive positions for the 2024-2028 term has been released, showcasing a diverse field of candidates:

President: Delwayne Delaney (Incumbent), Glenville Jeffers

Vice President: Damon Bacchus, Dwayne Warner, Francil Morris

General Secretary: Valenticia Lindsay, Corneil Williams, Denville Francis

Treasurer: Anthonyce Browne, Iston Williams

Asst. General Secretary/Treasurer: Niketa Isles

Games Secretary: Telbert Pyke

P.R.O: Patrice Harris, Timothy Caines

Women's Representative: Carol Clarke, Andrea Liddie, Nicola Parris

Jeffers’ decision to pursue the SKNAAA presidency has sparked discussions within the local sports community. As a prominent figure in both basketball and the broader Olympic movement, his candidacy is seen as a bold attempt to further unify and elevate sports in St. Kitts and Nevis. However, some are questioning whether his simultaneous involvement in multiple associations could lead to potential conflicts of interest or divided attention.

With the elections approaching, the sports community in St. Kitts and Nevis is closely watching this race, as the outcome could significantly impact the future of athletics in the federation.