Shockwaves as PM Drew’s Electoral Commissioner Appointee Arrested on Multiple Charges

The arrest of Attorney Vaughan Henderson, an Electoral Commissioner handpicked by Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Terrance Drew, has set social media abuzz. The Friday, February 21st arrest and formal charges against Henderson have become the focal point of widespread discussions online.

A Controversial Appointment

On December 2, 2022, Prime Minister Drew advised the Governor-General that Attorney Vaughan Henderson had been selected to serve as his nominated Electoral Commissioner. This appointment has now been called into question in light of Henderson’s legal troubles.

Serious Charges Against Henderson

Police reports confirm that Henderson, a resident of Saddler’s Village, was formally arrested and charged at the White Collar Crime Unit Office on February 21, 2025 on multiple offences, including:

Perverting the Course of Justice: Two counts related to alleged offences committed in January 2024 at Saddler’s Village .

Two counts related to alleged offences committed in . Money Laundering: Six counts related to alleged offences also committed in January 2024 at Saddler’s Village.

Silence from the Authorities

Despite the gravity of the allegations, there has been no official statement from Prime Minister Drew regarding the bombshell arrest of his appointed commissioner. Similarly, the Electoral Commission has yet to address the situation publicly, leaving many questions unanswered.

Public Reaction and Political Fallout

With social media flooded with speculation and outrage, the arrest of a high-profile government appointee is bound to have far-reaching implications. As the case unfolds, pressure is mounting for Prime Minister Drew and the Electoral Commission to break their silence and address the scandal.

This developing story is sure to keep the nation watching closely as more details emerge.