All Are Called to Walk for Peace and Justice: Join the Movement to Reclaim Our Nation from Crime and Violence

Basseterre, St. Kitts – In a time of deep sorrow and concern for our nation, the citizens and residents of St. Kitts and Nevis are being called upon to join the **Walk for Peace and Justice** this Saturday. The event, which begins at 6 AM at Caribbean Cinemas, invites all members of our society to unite against the violence that has plagued our communities.Our beloved nation has seen an alarming rise in crime, with 26 murders recorded this year alone and 65 over the past two years. What was once a peaceful landscape has become marred by fear and tragedy. As we reflect on this grim reality, we must come together, not only to mourn but also to stand up for peace and justice.This walk is not just an event; it is a movement—a collective outcry against the violence that has torn through the fabric of our society. All are welcomed: families of victims, those affected by crime, youth groups, sporting organizations, civil society, the business community, the faith-based community, servants of God, peace activists, community leaders, and all political parties and groups. Together, we will walk to honor the memories of those lost and to pledge our commitment to a future where such tragedies are no longer the norm.As we walk, we will turn our sorrow into strength, our grief into a powerful call for change. We will share stories, commemorate lives, and heal the wounds that have left our communities scarred. This is a time for solidarity, a time to uplift each other, and a time to foster a spirit of respect and understanding across all walks of life.Let us walk in unity and in hope, believing that together, we can create a future where peace triumphs over violence, and justice is restored. This is our moment to make a difference, to reclaim our nation, and to ensure that the values of love, peace, and justice prevail.Join us this Saturday as we walk for peace, for justice, and for a better St. Kitts and Nevis.