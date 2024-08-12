Roleece Brookes Joins Holborn Assets as Partner in Citizenship by Investment

St. Kitts and Nevis – Roleece Brookes has recently joined Holborn Assets, a prestigious global financial services and wealth management firm, as a Partner in Citizenship by Investment. This new role signifies a major milestone in her career, one that she approaches with great enthusiasm.

Roleece brings a wealth of academic and professional credentials to this collaboration. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Political Science and International Relations, a Master of Science in Global Economic Governance and Public Affairs, and has recently completed her Master of Laws in International Economic Law. Notably, in 2019, Roleece became the first person in St. Kitts and Nevis to earn the title of Certified Investment Migration Practitioner from the Investment Migration Council.

In reflecting on this new chapter, Roleece shared her excitement about the opportunities ahead: “I am eager to grow alongside Holborn and bring substantial value to the team. Being part of such a global platform has already expanded my vision of what can be achieved, and I am committed to leveraging this partnership to explore new possibilities.”

Roleece’s collaboration with Holborn Assets reinforces her ongoing commitment to growth in the investment migration industry. She looks forward to making a significant impact both locally and globally.

For more information, visit [www.holbornassets.com](http://www.holbornassets.com) or email roleece.brookes@holbornassets.com