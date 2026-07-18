US$100,000 TO CHASE THE AMERICAN DREAM? TRUMP WEIGHS MASSIVE GREEN-CARD BOND FOR SOME APPLICANTS

Proposed six-figure payment could place permanent US residency beyond the reach of ordinary working families as Washington intensifies scrutiny of legal immigration

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The American Dream could soon carry a staggering six-figure price tag.

The Trump administration is reportedly considering requiring certain people applying for US permanent residence from overseas to post a bond of approximately US$100,000 upfront—a dramatic proposal that could fundamentally reshape legal immigration and family reunification.

The plan, still being developed by the US State Department, would reportedly apply to selected applicants seeking immigrant visas through American embassies and consulates abroad. Officials are reportedly considering testing the measure initially in a limited number of countries, although no final list has been publicly announced.

Importantly, the proposed US$100,000 payment would be a bond rather than a normal application fee. Under the arrangement being discussed, the money could be held as financial security and returned only after the immigrant becomes a US citizen—a process that generally cannot begin until the individual has held permanent residency for several years.

The exact bond could reportedly be set above or below US$100,000 depending on an applicant’s circumstances. Relatives may also be permitted to post the money on the applicant’s behalf. However, no formal policy, implementation date or final payment structure has yet been announced.

State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said President Donald Trump has made clear that prospective immigrants must be “financially self-sufficient.” The administration argues that the bond could demonstrate that applicants have access to enough money to support themselves and “contribute to our society more than they take from it.”

A FINANCIAL WALL AROUND LEGAL IMMIGRATION?

Immigration advocates have raised concerns that the proposal could transform America’s legal immigration system into a process increasingly reserved for wealthy applicants.

Critics say even highly qualified professionals, skilled workers and relatives of American citizens may be unable to produce US$100,000 upfront. For families from developing countries—including those across the Caribbean—the amount could represent several years of income, potentially placing permanent US residency beyond their financial reach.

Family members of US citizens, including spouses, parents and siblings, are among the primary users of immigrant visas processed through American consulates abroad. The proposal could therefore have significant implications for family reunification should Caribbean applicants or countries eventually be included in the programme.

The six-figure bond proposal follows the expansion of a separate US visitor-visa bond programme requiring nationals of selected countries to post refundable bonds of as much as US$15,000 for certain business and tourism visas. That programme had expanded to 50 countries by April 2026, with Grenada among the nations added.

Washington is also reviving a tougher “public charge” framework that gives immigration officials broader authority to consider whether an applicant may become dependent on government assistance when deciding green-card cases.

NOT YET A FINAL RULE

Despite the growing international concern, the US$100,000 bond is not presently a universal green-card requirement. It remains a proposal reportedly under consideration and would initially target only certain overseas applicants.

Nevertheless, the discussions signal a significant shift in American immigration policy—one in which financial capacity could become an increasingly decisive factor in determining who is permitted to settle permanently in the United States.

For thousands of Caribbean families hoping to reunite with relatives, work and build new lives in America, the message emerging from Washington appears unmistakable: the pathway to a green card may soon depend not only on eligibility, sponsorship and background checks—but also on whether an applicant can produce an extraordinary amount of money before entering the country.