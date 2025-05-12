BOLD STEP BACKWARD: PM & HEALTH MINISTER DR. TERRANCE DREW RE-INTRODUCES NURSING ASSOCIATE DEGREE DESPITE BSc PROGRAMME HIS PARTY LAUNCHED 11 YEARS AGO TO ELEVATE REGIONAL HEALTHCARE STANDARDS

Prime Minister and Minister of Health Dr. Hon. Terrance Drew has announced the re-introduction of the Associate Degree in Nursing at CFBC — reversing the BSc in Nursing programme introduced by the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party 11 years ago as a bold leap forward in Caribbean healthcare education.

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – May 12, 2025 — Prime Minister and Minister of Health Dr. Hon. Terrance Drew has once again ignited public debate—this time over his announcement of the re-introduction of the Associate Degree in Nursing at the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC). A programme that was intentionally phased out by the very Labour Party he now leads, in favour of the more comprehensive Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BScN) introduced 11 years ago.

“We take another bold step forward in health and education. The reintroduction of the Nursing Associate Degree at CFBC demonstrates our commitment to creating opportunities, building careers, and strengthening our healthcare system from the ground up.”

“This is about nation-building, and our nurses are at the centre of it.”

But while the Prime Minister speaks of progress, critics are calling the move exactly what it appears to be: a step backwards, dressed up in public relations flair. Yes—both the Associate Degree and the BSc programmes will now coexist. But for many, the question remains: why re-introduce a lower-tier qualification 11 years after boldly leaping past it?

A Return to the Past, Not a Leap into the Future

In 2014, the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour administration introduced the BSc in Nursing in collaboration with the UWI Mona Campus. It was a first in the region, designed to raise the bar for nursing education by producing highly skilled, leadership-ready professionals trained for complex healthcare environments.

The BScN wasn’t just about credentials — it was about transforming the healthcare landscape and preparing nurses for managerial roles, advanced practice, and evidence-based care.

Now, with the associate degree returning to the stage, questions are swirling:

Why dilute the standard? Why reverse course? Why now?

A Quick Fix Wrapped in PR Glitter?

Many in the healthcare community see this move as nothing more than a strategic PR stunt — designed to score fast wins and photo ops. Unlike the four-year BSc, the Associate Degree delivers nurses to the workforce in just two years, allowing the government to parade numbers rather than depth.

“Two-year graduates are quicker to produce, easier to spotlight, and cheaper to fund — but the question is at what cost to our healthcare system?” a senior nurse educator remarked.

While the government is insisting the reintroduction is about expanding access and creating opportunity, many argue it’s more about political optics than meaningful reform.

“You don’t uplift nursing and healthcare by reintroducing the very stepping stone you proudly bypassed 11 years ago,” one health sector analyst said.

“You do that by building on the BSc programme, enhancing post-graduate training, and investing in clinical excellence — not retreating to the past.”

Mixed Signals, Misguided Priorities?

The announcement has raised eyebrows among stakeholders who believe that while more accessible training options are good, the signal being sent is one of lowering standards rather than lifting aspirations.

Healthcare professionals are calling on PM Drew and the Ministry of Health to clarify their long-term vision:

Is this about nation-building or numbers-building?

Is this about quality or quantity?

One Programme, Two Directions

Yes — the Associate Degree and the BSc in Nursing may now exist side by side. But critics say that’s exactly the problem: two vastly different standards being treated as equal in a sector where life-and-death decisions depend on depth of training, clinical leadership, and critical thinking.

Without a clear, structured pathway for Associate Degree nurses to bridge into the BSc and beyond, the reintroduction risks becoming a dead-end credential — useful for statistics, but inadequate for long-term sector development.

Conclusion: Leadership Must Be Forward-Looking

A decade ago, the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party dared to dream bigger — launching the BSc as a bold, region-leading statement of intent. Today, under Drew’s leadership, that dream feels diminished. The re-introduction of the Associate Degree, though dressed as progress, feels to many like a convenient shortcut masquerading as nation-building.

The nation deserves better than recycled policy. Our nurses deserve more than political showpieces. And healthcare in St. Kitts and Nevis deserves vision, not vanity.

