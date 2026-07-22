ALL HAIL THE QUEEN OF THE AIRWAVES! MICHELLE “SWEET SISTER SENSIA” GREENAWAY-STOKES CELEBRATES ANOTHER FABULOUS YEAR

Freedom FM 106.5’s leading announcer and DJ, the celebrated “Ladies’ Defender” and major social media influencer continues to command the airwaves, dominate the entertainment circuit and inspire audiences across the Caribbean.

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, July 22, 2026 — The speakers are turned up, the birthday tributes are pouring in and the Federation is celebrating one of its most electrifying, influential and unforgettable personalities—Michelle “Sweet Sister Sensia” Greenaway-Stokes.

Affectionately hailed as “The Queen,” “Triple S” and “The Ladies’ Defender,” Sister Sensia is celebrating her birthday today, July 22, surrounded by an extraordinary outpouring of love from family members, friends, colleagues, entertainers, supporters and thousands of loyal listeners and online followers.

Today, Sister Sensia stands proudly as the leading announcer and DJ at Freedom FM 106.5, where her unmistakable voice, vibrant personality, sharp entertainment instincts and powerful connection with the public have made her one of the station’s most recognisable and influential personalities.

Whether she is commanding the microphone, selecting the hottest musical tracks, interviewing guests, defending the interests of women or energising listeners with her magnetic personality, Sweet Sister Sensia continues to prove why she is regarded as one of the most dominant female voices in the media and entertainment industry of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Her influence now stretches far beyond traditional radio.

With more than 300,000 combined followers across her social media platforms, Sister Sensia has become a major Caribbean social media influencer whose content, opinions, entertainment updates, live broadcasts and personal engagements reach an enormous audience at home, throughout the region and across the international diaspora.

Her remarkable digital following places her among the most influential women in the Federation and has transformed her into a multimedia powerhouse capable of setting conversations, promoting artistes, highlighting important issues and connecting brands, entertainers and community initiatives with a vast online audience.

She is more than a DJ.

She is more than a radio announcer.

She is more than a social media personality.

She is a cultural force, a fearless advocate for women, a respected business professional and one of the most recognisable female personalities ever produced by St. Kitts and Nevis.

Born in St. Kitts to Pamella Noland and the late veteran calypsonian, musician and drummer Michael “Mick Stokes” Heyliger, Michelle grew up surrounded by rhythm, creativity and Caribbean culture.

As the only girl among nine children shared between her parents, she developed the confidence, resilience, independence and strength that would later become defining features of her public personality.

Her now-famous name, Sweet Sister Sensia, has its own colourful and unforgettable story.

During a visit to the United States, a light-hearted conversation involving a Jamaican acquaintance and a friend led to the name “Sensia.” Michelle later added “Sister” to reflect her close relationship with women and her growing reputation as a friend and defender of the ladies.

After repeatedly receiving compliments about her enchanting and engaging voice, she added “Sweet”—creating the legendary entertainment identity now recognised throughout St. Kitts and Nevis, the Eastern Caribbean and the wider diaspora as Sweet Sister Sensia.

Her journey in broadcasting and entertainment began while she was still a teenager.

She developed her craft at Sugar City Rock, where she spent approximately 11 years building her voice, mastering the art of musical selection and establishing herself as a formidable woman in an industry traditionally dominated by men.

From those early days, Sister Sensia set herself an ambitious goal: to become one of the best female DJs in the world.

That vision has never changed.

Over the years, she has performed and showcased her talent throughout the Eastern Caribbean, including appearances in Tortola, Antigua, Montserrat, St. Maarten, St. Thomas and Anguilla.

Her musical journey has also taken her to the United States, including South Carolina and the New York Tri-State area, where she demonstrated her skills at popular entertainment venues such as the Savoy Night Club in The Bronx.

Wherever she performs, Sister Sensia proudly carries the flag of St. Kitts and Nevis.

She considers herself a musical ambassador, committed to delivering her very best at home and abroad while promoting Caribbean culture, local music and homegrown artistes.

Her musical versatility remains another major part of her extraordinary appeal.

While she is known for expertly blending Dancehall, Hip-Hop, Reggae and Soca, her heart belongs to Old School Lovers’ Rock, which she has described as her favourite musical genre.

She is also known for freestyling Reggae and bringing her own creativity, confidence and unmistakable personality to every performance.

Her influence is not limited to entertainment.

Away from the microphone and turntables, Michelle is a respected business professional who serves as Director of Operations at Corporate Solutions Limited, demonstrating that her talents extend into leadership, administration, entrepreneurship and corporate management.

Her entrepreneurial drive has also seen her become associated with Trendsetter Sound, providing another platform through which she has developed her craft, supported the entertainment industry and inspired aspiring female DJs and media personalities.

In recognition of her exceptional contributions to media and entertainment, Sister Sensia was honoured as an International Women’s Day award recipient in both 2018 and 2024.

The honours celebrated her pioneering work, her determination to break barriers and her outstanding role in enriching the cultural, broadcasting and entertainment landscape of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Today, her position as Freedom FM 106.5’s leading announcer and DJ, combined with her more than 300,000 social media followers, has placed Sister Sensia in a class of her own.

Her tremendous appeal is rooted not only in her talent, but also in her authenticity and her ability to connect genuinely with people from every walk of life.

Listeners recognise her passion.

Audiences feel her energy.

Women appreciate her advocacy.

Artistes value her unwavering support.

Businesses recognise her promotional influence.

And the wider public continues to admire the confidence, humour, warmth, honesty and resilience that she brings to every platform.

Behind the celebrated personality is also a devoted family woman who treasures her home, loved ones and close friendships.

When she is not entertaining audiences, managing professional responsibilities or engaging her massive online community, she enjoys dancing, researching, social networking, hairstyling and spending meaningful time with those closest to her.

On this special day, St. Kitts-Nevis Daily joins the Federation, the Eastern Caribbean and the international diaspora in saluting a woman who has helped transform the sound of local radio and redefine what it means to be a modern Caribbean media personality.

She has opened doors.

She has challenged expectations.

She has defended the ladies.

She has promoted Caribbean music.

She has built a powerful digital empire.

She has commanded the airwaves.

And she has proven that a determined woman from a small Caribbean island can create an internationally recognised brand, dominate major stages and inspire generations.

Today, the crown shines even brighter.

Happy Birthday to the incomparable Michelle “Sweet Sister Sensia” Greenaway-Stokes—Freedom FM 106.5’s leading announcer and DJ, the Queen of the Airwaves, the Ladies’ Defender, a Caribbean musical ambassador, a major social media influencer and one of St. Kitts and Nevis’ most celebrated women in media and entertainment.

May the year ahead bring continued success, happiness, good health, greater opportunities, expanding influence and many more unforgettable moments behind the microphone, on the turntables and across the digital world.

Long live the Queen! Happy Birthday, Sweet Sister Sensia!