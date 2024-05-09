National Disaster Coordinator Abdias Samuel Assures Safety as Earthquake Rattles Saint Kitts and Nevis, Montserrat, Antigua and Barbuda, and Guadeloupe

May 8, 2024

Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis – The tranquil serenity of the Caribbean was momentarily disrupted today as a 5.4 magnitude earthquake shook the islands of Saint Kitts and Nevis, Montserrat, Antigua and Barbuda, and Guadeloupe. Occurring at approximately 10:43 am local time, the quake sent ripples of concern across the region.

The epicenter of the earthquake was pinpointed at latitude: 16.854, longitude: -61.545, with a depth of 10.0km, highlighting the significant impact radius. The tremors were keenly felt in neighboring cities, particularly 44 km southeast of Saint John’s, Antigua and Barbuda, 67 km north of Point-à-Pitre, Guadeloupe, and 74 km east of Brades, Montserrat.

Despite the notable intensity of the seismic activity, initial reports from Mr. Abdias Samuel, Chairman of the National Emergency Operations Center, indicate no immediate damages in Saint Kitts and Nevis or any of the affected islands.

Mr. Samuel, serving as the National Disaster Coordinator, underscored the importance of readiness in such situations. “I continue to stress the importance of preparedness in the face of such eventualities,” he emphasized. “Please do not hesitate to contact the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the Nevis Disaster Management Department (NDMD) for crucial information and earthquake preparedness guidance.”

The swift response from authorities, coupled with ongoing community awareness efforts, reflects the resilience ingrained within these island nations. Residents are urged to remain vigilant and promptly reach out to relevant authorities for any necessary information or assistance.

For further updates and assistance, individuals can contact the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) at 466-5100 or the Nevis Disaster Management Department (NDMD) at 469-1423 or 469-7903.

As the region recovers from this seismic event, solidarity and preparedness stand as pillars of resilience in the face of natural challenges.