US BANS ST. LUCIAN STUDENTS FROM STUDYING IN CUBA — PM PHILIP J. PIERRE CONFIRMS U.S. PRESSURE ON CUBAN MEDICAL ASSISTANCE AS CARICOM CHAIRMAN AND ST. KITTS–NEVIS PM DR. TERRANCE DREW FALLS SILENT

By Times Caribbean News Desk

A dangerous precedent is being set in the Caribbean—and the region’s highest political officeholder is saying nothing.

In a revelation that has sent shockwaves across the region, , Prime Minister of , has confirmed that St. Lucian students are no longer allowed to study medicine in Cuba. Speaking at the Second World Congress on Racial and Ethnic Health Disparities, Pierre made it clear that geopolitical pressure was the driving force behind the decision—an extraordinary admission that external forces are now shaping Caribbean education and healthcare policy.

The fallout is immense. For decades, Cuban medical scholarships have formed the backbone of healthcare development across the Caribbean, producing doctors and specialists who returned home to serve vulnerable communities and strengthen fragile public health systems. That lifeline has now been deliberately severed.

CARICOM Chair Dr. Terrance Drew: Silence at the Helm

Even more troubling than the ban itself is the total silence from , Prime Minister of and current Chairman of Caricom.

Dr. Drew has not commented, confirmed, or denied whether similar demands have been made to other CARICOM states. There has been no regional statement, no emergency consultation, and no indication that the Caribbean’s collective leadership is even prepared to confront the issue.

This silence is not benign—it is damaging.

A Stark and Uncomfortable Irony

St. Kitts and Nevis has benefitted enormously from Cuban assistance over decades. Cuban doctors have staffed hospitals and clinics. Cuban-trained professionals have underpinned the federation’s healthcare capacity. Cuban cooperation has saved lives.

Most strikingly, Prime Minister Drew himself is a direct beneficiary of Cuban medical training.

Yet as a fellow CARICOM nation publicly confirms that U.S. pressure has effectively blocked access to Cuban medical education, the CARICOM Chair has offered no defense of regional sovereignty, no acknowledgment of the threat, and no leadership.

Sovereignty Under Siege, Leadership Absent

This is not an isolated policy adjustment. It is a regional sovereignty issue.

If Saint Lucia can be pressured into abandoning Cuban medical education today, every CARICOM state is at risk tomorrow. The absence of a response from the CARICOM Chair signals vulnerability—externally and internally.

At moments like this, leadership is not optional. It is required.

Silence, in this context, is not diplomacy. It is abdication.

A Region Left Exposed

As Caribbean nations grapple with doctor shortages, rising healthcare costs, and overstretched medical systems, the dismantling of one of the region’s most effective training pipelines should have triggered immediate regional action.

Instead, the region has been met with quiet.

And that quiet is being interpreted—both at home and abroad—not as strategic restraint, but as quiet acquiescence.

The Caribbean is watching.

The consequences are real.

And history will record who spoke—and who chose not to.