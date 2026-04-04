“$28 BILLION SITTING STILL”: ECCB SOUNDS ALARM AS CREDIT CRISIS CHOKES EASTERN CARIBBEAN GROWTH

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS (April 4, 2026) — A stark and sobering reality is confronting the Eastern Caribbean: while billions sit idle inside the region’s banking system, the very businesses needed to drive economic expansion are being starved of capital.

Governor of the has delivered a blunt diagnosis—one that exposes a deep structural imbalance threatening to undermine growth across the .

At the heart of the issue is a staggering disparity: over $28 billion in deposits versus just $16 billion in loans.

A System Flush With Cash—But Starved of Credit

This is not a liquidity crisis. It is, as Antoine warns, a deployment crisis.

Banks are awash with cash. Yet, that capital is not reaching the entrepreneurs, farmers, creatives, and small businesses that form the backbone of regional economies. The result is a paradox that is becoming increasingly dangerous: money exists, but economic momentum does not.

For many small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), access to financing remains elusive, locked behind rigid lending criteria, high collateral demands, and conservative risk appetites by commercial banks. The consequence is a widening gap between financial capacity and economic opportunity.

The “Big Push” Strategy: Breaking the Bottleneck

The ECCB’s response is ambitious—and urgent.

Under its 2026–2031 strategic plan, the Bank is rolling out a transformative agenda dubbed the “Big Push,” aimed squarely at unlocking credit and accelerating economic transformation.

A central pillar is the expansion of its partial credit guarantee programme, a mechanism designed to de-risk lending and embolden banks to finance underserved sectors. By guaranteeing up to 75–80% of qualifying loans, the ECCB is effectively telling banks: the risk is no longer an excuse.

Already, more than 300 loans totaling approximately $30 million have been facilitated—targeting sectors long marginalized by traditional banking frameworks. Now, the initiative is set for aggressive scaling.

The Missing Piece: Bankable Projects

Yet, Antoine’s analysis does not absolve the private sector.

In a striking admission, the Governor highlighted a persistent shortage of “bankable” projects—ventures structured with the financial discipline, feasibility, and transparency required to attract financing.

This reveals a dual challenge:

Banks must lend more boldly

Businesses must become more investment-ready

Without both sides evolving simultaneously, the region risks remaining trapped in a cycle of idle capital and unrealized potential.

Modernizing Finance: The Digital Shift

Beyond lending, the ECCB is moving to overhaul the region’s financial architecture.

Plans are underway to introduce:

A fast payment system for instant, low-cost transactions

for instant, low-cost transactions Participation in the CARICOM regional payment and settlement system, enabling real-time cross-border payments in local currencies

These reforms are expected to reduce friction in commerce, improve efficiency, and stimulate intra-regional trade—critical ingredients for modern economic growth.

A Defining Moment for the Region

Antoine’s warning is as much a call to action as it is a critique.

The Eastern Caribbean stands at a crossroads:

Will billions remain parked in bank vaults—or be mobilized to power a new era of growth?

The answer will depend on coordinated action across governments, financial institutions, and the private sector.

Because as the ECCB Governor made unequivocally clear:

Liquidity alone does not grow economies—credit does.

And until that credit begins to flow freely and strategically, the region’s full economic potential will remain frustratingly out of reach.