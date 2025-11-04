BANK OF NEVIS GETTING READY FOR ITS RUBY ANNIVERSARY — 40 YEARS AND RISING!

Charlestown institution celebrates four decades of growth, resilience, and regional leadership under the theme “Banking Beyond Boundaries”

Charlestown, Nevis — Tuesday, November 4th, 2025 (SKN Times) — The Bank of Nevis Limited (BON) is preparing to mark a historic milestone — its Ruby Anniversary, celebrating 40 years of service, strength, and success in the financial landscape of St. Kitts and Nevis and across the wider Eastern Caribbean.

The bank’s official anniversary date falls on December 9th, but true to its community-centered spirit, the celebration will extend far beyond a single day. A Special Anniversary Planning Committee has been established to coordinate nearly nine months of commemorative events, stretching from mid-November 2025 through August 2026, reflecting both the institution’s deep roots and its ambitious vision for the future.

A Year of Celebration and Reflection

According to Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Denrick Liburd, the first official event will take place on Sunday, November 16th, with a Thanksgiving Church Service bringing together management, staff, shareholders, and directors in Nevis. This ceremonial launch will set the tone for a year-long calendar of activities designed to engage every stakeholder— from long-time customers to new generations of clients, from staff to the wider public across both islands.

Liburd also unveiled the official anniversary theme:

“40 Years and Rising — Banking Beyond Boundaries.”

He explained that this powerful theme embodies the institution’s transformation from a modest, locally driven idea in 1985 into one of the Caribbean’s most respected banking institutions, now the second-largest commercial bank in St. Kitts and Nevis.

Honoring a Visionary Legacy

Reflecting on the journey, Mr. Liburd paid special tribute to the late Dr. Simeon Daniel, Nevis’ first Premier and the visionary founder of The Bank of Nevis. Dr. Daniel’s dream was to create a financial institution tailored to the aspirations and realities of Nevisians— one that would empower them to own homes, launch businesses, and elevate their quality of life.

“This milestone holds great significance for all Nevisians,” Liburd emphasized. “It shows that our founders refused to let small size or limited resources stand in the way of progress and success.”

From Local Beginnings to Regional Leadership

From its humble start as a small community-focused bank, The Bank of Nevis Limited has steadily expanded its footprint, reputation, and financial capacity. Today, it stands as a pillar of trust, innovation, and stability within the OECS, providing cutting-edge banking services while maintaining the personal touch that has defined it for four decades.

With branches on both Nevis and St. Kitts, BON continues to expand its digital and corporate service offerings, positioning itself as a forward-thinking financial institution prepared for the next era of banking— one defined by technology, inclusion, and sustainable growth.

Looking Ahead — Banking Beyond Boundaries

As the Ruby Anniversary approaches, anticipation is building across the federation. The soon-to-be-released official Calendar of Events promises a vibrant blend of community engagement, customer appreciation, educational outreach, and celebratory functions, all designed to honor the people and partners who helped shape the bank’s success story.

The Bank of Nevis’ 40-year journey is more than a corporate milestone; it’s a national story of resilience, vision, and empowerment. And as the institution prepares to celebrate, one message shines through its anniversary theme — the journey of progress continues.

“We are 40 years and rising,” said CEO Denrick Liburd. “We are proudly banking beyond boundaries.”

