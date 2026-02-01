HISTORIC AIR CARGO MILESTONE: GLOBE LOGISTICZ & 7AIR OFFICIALLY LAUNCH SCHEDULED AIR CARGO SERVICE TO ST. KITTS

SKN TIMES EXCLUSIVE



By SKN Times News Desk | Sunday

St. Kitts has officially entered a new era of structured, reliable air cargo connectivity following the successful arrival of a scheduled 7Air cargo aircraft late Friday night, marking the formal launch of a new weekly air cargo service by , in partnership with , a U.S.-based operator within the .

The inaugural flight touched down two nights ago on Friday, delivering not just cargo, but a clear signal that St. Kitts is now firmly positioned within a growing regional logistics network built on predictability, scalability, and commercial reliability.

A STRATEGIC ARRIVAL, NOT A ONE-OFF

Unlike ad-hoc charter operations, Friday night’s arrival represents the start of a structured, scheduled service. The operation will begin with one weekly flight, with plans to expand to two flights per week as cargo volumes increase. This phased, demand-driven approach mirrors the proven operating model Globe Logisticz has already established in Antigua.

Since launching its scheduled air cargo service into on September 10, 2025, Globe Logisticz has maintained an uninterrupted operational record, scaling capacity during peak periods. This included multiple weekly flights during the busy season and four flights within a seven-day period leading up to Christmas, one of the most cargo-intensive times of the year.

That same tested and reliable model is now being extended to .

IMPACT FOR ST. KITTS’ BUSINESS COMMUNITY

The launch delivers immediate benefits for freight forwarders, retailers, postal operators, distributors, and businesses that depend on timely, dependable airlift. For the first time in years, stakeholders now have access to a scheduled air cargo service that allows for planning, inventory control, and predictable supply chains.

The partnership with 7Air gives Globe Logisticz direct access to aircraft capacity through the Xtreme Aviation Group’s integrated structure, which includes aircraft ownership, leasing, maintenance, and operational services. This model allows for greater control over aircraft availability and scheduling, significantly reducing disruptions and uncertainty.

STRONG LOCAL PARTNERSHIP

On the ground in St. Kitts, Globe Logisticz is working closely with established local logistics provider to ensure seamless ground handling, customer service, and last-mile coordination.

With more than ten years of experience, Ship It For Less brings local expertise and operational efficiency, completing an end-to-end logistics solution tailored to the needs of the St. Kitts market.

STRENGTHENING REGIONAL TRADE

The St. Kitts launch aligns with the broader strategy of Globe Logisticz and 7Air to enhance inter-island connectivity, support regional trade, and provide structured air cargo solutions that businesses can rely on with confidence. Further expansion to additional Caribbean destinations is anticipated as the regional network continues to grow.

COMPANY PROFILES

Globe Logisticz Ltd.

A Caribbean-based logistics company headquartered in Antigua & Barbuda, specializing in air cargo, freight forwarding, and regional distribution, with a focus on scheduled, reliable, and scalable logistics solutions that support trade and economic activity across the region.

7Air / Xtreme Aviation Group

7Air is a U.S.-based air operator within the Xtreme Aviation Group, which provides aircraft ownership, leasing, maintenance, and operational services through its affiliated aviation companies, supporting cargo and charter operations internationally, including the Caribbean.

Ship It For Less

Ship It For Less is a customer-focused international shipping, logistics, and local courier company with over ten years of experience delivering reliable and affordable solutions to individuals and businesses. The company is known for simplifying freight and supporting seamless commerce locally and across borders.

Contact – Ship It For Less

Main Office: 469-1157 / 662-3591

Email: skn@shipitforless.com

Photos from Friday night’s inaugural arrival at Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport are attached.