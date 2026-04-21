“UNTAPPED MILLIONS AT REGGAE BEACH: HOBSON BLASTS YEARS OF GOVERNMENT INACTION”

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — A scathing and sharply worded intervention by former Director of Marine Resources, Maclean Hobson, has ignited fresh national debate over what he describes as the Federal Government’s “failure to capitalize” on the booming economic potential of Reggae Beach.In a no-holds-barred public commentary, Hobson painted a troubling picture of neglect at what has quietly evolved into the Federation’s busiest informal transit corridor between St. Kitts and Nevis. According to Hobson, Reggae Beach has become “the primary hub, fastest and most convenient route” for water taxi passengers—yet remains woefully underdeveloped nearly four years into the current administration’s tenure.At the heart of his criticism is the apparent inaction of St Christopher Air and Sea Ports Authority, which he argues has failed to modernize the facility or implement even basic infrastructure to support the growing passenger volume.“Passengers Left Exposed”Hobson’s critique is as damning as it is detailed. He highlights a litany of deficiencies: no waiting areas, no washroom facilities, no structured safety zones, and no formal system for tracking passenger departures. The result, he suggests, is a chaotic and uncomfortable experience for commuters—many of whom rely daily on the route.Even more concerning, he points to growing tensions among water taxi operators forced to share a single pier, raising both safety and operational concerns.In stark contrast, Hobson praised the Nevis Island Administration and Nevis Air and Sea Ports Authority for what he described as a model of efficiency at the Oualie terminal—complete with a single-window ticketing system, modern facilities, and organized berthing for vessels.Millions Left on the TablePerhaps the most explosive element of Hobson’s commentary is the economic argument.He revealed that NASPA generated over EC$1 million in 2025 alone from a modest $5 port facility fee at Oualie—while SCASPA has reportedly earned zero from passengers departing Reggae Beach.The implication is clear: a thriving transport hub is operating without structure, oversight, or revenue capture—effectively leaving significant income untapped.Call for Bold ActionHobson is now calling for urgent, decisive intervention. Among his proposals:Immediate upgrade and modernization of Reggae Beach facilitiesOfficial designation of Reggae Beach as a Domestic Port of EntryExpansion of berthing infrastructure for water taxisGovernment acquisition—or even nationalization—of portions of the land to enable developmentWhile acknowledging potential land ownership challenges, Hobson insisted that public safety and national economic interest must take precedence.“How much longer must passengers tolerate this?” he questioned pointedly.Pressure MountsThe commentary adds to growing public scrutiny over infrastructure gaps and service delivery, particularly in sectors tied directly to tourism and inter-island mobility—two pillars of the Federation’s economy.As commuters continue to flock to Reggae Beach for its speed and convenience, the question now looms large: will the government act decisively to transform a chaotic hotspot into a world-class gateway—or allow a strategic opportunity to slip further through its fingers?For many, Hobson’s message is not just criticism—it is a warning.