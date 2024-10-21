3RD PRIME MINISTER DR. HON. TIMOTHY HARRIS LASHES OUT ON TOURISM CRISIS: “WE’RE IN THE GUTTER AND NEED COMPETENT LEADERSHIP!”

During the People’s Labour Party (PLP) October 2024 Monthly Press Conference, former Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris responded sharply to concerns regarding the alarming downturn in tourism for St. Kitts and Nevis. With neighboring islands like Saint Lucia and Antigua projecting record-breaking cruise calls and visitor arrivals, the Federation remains in a slump, sparking worries across the nation.

Wendy Phipps, Chairperson of the PLP, posed a direct question on behalf of concerned citizens. She highlighted the stark contrast between St. Kitts and Nevis’s slow start to the tourism season and the surging activity in other Caribbean destinations. Phipps questioned the impact of the frequent overseas travel of Tourism Minister Hon. Marsha Henderson, noting that despite her extensive travels, tourism in the Federation has seen little improvement.

In his impassioned response, Dr. Harris didn’t hold back, addressing the frustration of citizens and tourism stakeholders alike. “We the ordinary people better not say anything to those experts because they know it all, but they know so little,” Harris remarked, referencing what he sees as a disconnect between government officials and the practical needs of the people.

Harris further expressed concern for the economic consequences of declining tourist activity, particularly at popular spots like Port Zante, where businesses are struggling to survive. “My heart pains when I go in the stores at Port Zante and I hear people say, nothing today,” he said, illustrating the human impact of the downturn. He warned that if the situation persists, more businesses will close, leaving families without jobs and income.

Harris emphasized the importance of strong leadership and a clear plan to revive the industry. “It is rational for people to look for results and to have a clear understanding from government officials what is the time frame for the delivery,” he stressed, urging the current administration to focus on effective marketing and strategies to reverse the decline.

The former Prime Minister went on to criticize the chaotic state of governance under the current leadership, warning that it would take significant effort to pull the country “from the gutter to the higher level.” He concluded, however, with a note of hope, stating, “The critical element in all this is wise and competent leadership that loves their country and is willing to go beyond the call of duty in service to our people.”

Dr. Harris’s comments have sparked a wave of reactions, with many wondering whether the Federation’s tourism industry can bounce back before it’s too late. As the country faces increasing pressure to compete with its regional neighbors, the call for decisive action grows louder by the day.