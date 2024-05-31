SKELEC Bills Skyrocketing despite increased Outages and Loadshedding: PLP Leader Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris Reveals Shocking IMF Report Findings

In a startling revelation during the PLP Monthly Press Conference at the St. Kitts Marriott Hotel, Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris unveiled findings from the latest IMF Report, shedding light on a significant development concerning SKELEC bills. According to PM Harris, the report indicates that the Drew Administration has commenced the removal of the fuel subsidy, a move that is expected to lead to a drastic increase in electricity bills for consumers.PM Harris’s announcement sent shockwaves through the nation, as citizens grapple with the prospect of higher utility costs amidst ongoing economic challenges. “Watch your electricity bill,” urged PM Harris, cautioning consumers to brace themselves for potential spikes in their monthly expenses. He highlighted that the removal of the subsidy, as outlined in the IMF report, signifies an imminent financial burden for households across St. Kitts and Nevis.The revelation underscores a glaring lack of transparency on the part of the Drew Administration, as citizens remain uninformed about the impending changes to their electricity bills. Despite the government’s silence on the matter, the IMF report has laid bare the reality of the situation, leaving many questioning the administration’s accountability and commitment to transparency.Furthermore, the timing of the revelation is particularly poignant, given the recent continued occurrence of overnight power outages across the island just Thursday evening hours after Dr. Harris made the stunning IMF Report revelation . With consistent power disruptions becoming increasingly commonplace, the decision to raise electricity charges has sparked outrage among citizens, who lament the deterioration in service quality coupled with higher costs.The IMF Report echoes PM Harris’s sentiments, emphasizing the importance of phasing out electricity subsidies as part of broader fiscal reforms. The report underscores the need for targeted social assistance and increased investment in disaster resilience, signaling a pivotal moment for the country’s economic trajectory.As St. Kitts and Nevis grapples with the implications of these revelations, PM Harris’s call to action resonates strongly. “It is time for us to get the Esther moment,” he declared, urging citizens to mobilize and demand accountability from the government. With the IMF report serving as a wake-up call, the nation stands at a crossroads, poised to confront the challenges ahead and forge a path towards a more transparent and equitable future.