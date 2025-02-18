Miami-Based Entrepreneurial Power Couple Jay and Marva Weeks Spotlight St. Kitts and Nevis Through iRepSKN and Global Ventures

Miami-based St. Kitts nationals Jay and Marva Weeks, the dynamic founders of iRepSKN, South Beach Promo, and the Global Entry J’ouvert Troupe, are making waves with their entrepreneurial ventures aimed at promoting the culture and pride of St. Kitts and Nevis.

iRepSKN, launched in 2009, is a patriotic clothing brand that allows nationals of the twin-island federation to proudly represent their heritage in a fashionable way. The brand recently underwent a rebranding to enhance the quality of its apparel and services.

“We are passionate about bringing global awareness to St. Kitts and Nevis through our brand and innovative marketing,” shared the couple. Their vision has extended beyond clothing to include significant contributions to schools, sports teams, pageantry, music videos, and artists over the years.

In a move to expand their cultural influence, iRepSKN now also includes the Global Entry J’ouvert Troupe under its umbrella. This addition aims to offer high-quality apparel, exceptional service, and a vibrant J’ouvert experience, encouraging revelers to “Feel the rhythm, embrace the culture, and be part of history in the making.”

Alongside iRepSKN, the couple also manages South Beach Promo, a Miami-based promotional products company that caters to businesses and events.

With their strong entrepreneurial spirit and dedication to community and culture, Jay and Marva Weeks continue to make significant strides in promoting the heritage and vibrancy of St. Kitts and Nevis on a global scale.