Get ready for an unforgettable experience as Carambola Beach Club presents “White Sands Mardi Gras,” the official cool down party of the St Kitts Music Festival. Taking place on Sunday, June 30th, starting from 4 pm at the stunning venue of Carambola Beach Club, this event promises to be the highlight of your festival weekend.The dress code for the occasion is all-white attire with Mardi Gras accents, setting the stage for a vibrant and stylish affair. As part of the festivities, attendees can look forward to the White Swimsuit Competition, featuring contestants Trevicia, Jeymi, Kadijah, Shanreka, and J’neaqu.The entertainment lineup boasts an array of local and international talent, including performances by Deejay Smudge, DJ Tero, Hi Light, AkaiiUSweet, Ricky Platinum (USA), Chromatic Sound (Jamaica), Najeeriii (Jamaica), Voice The Artist (Trinidad), and Chronic Law (Jamaica).The party kicks off at the WHITE SANDS LOUNGE at the St Kitts Music Festival from Thursday, June 27th, to Saturday, June 29th, with tickets priced at EC$600 nightly. For White Sands Mardi Gras, advance general tickets are available for EC$100, increasing to EC$120 at the door. VIP and VVIP options are also available for EC$450 and EC$600, respectively.Tickets can be purchased online at www.carambolabeachclub.com, and attendees are encouraged to follow Carambola Beach Club on social media for chances to win free tickets and information on physical ticket outlets.Now in its 11th year, White Sands Mardi Gras continues to deliver an unparalleled experience, featuring a lineup of top-tier artists and a celebration of the best of Caribbean culture. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to extend your festival weekend and indulge in the renowned hospitality of Carambola Beach Club.