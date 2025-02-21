PM Drew Meets Afreximbank President, Discusses Caribbean-Africa Investment Links

Basseterre, St. Kitts – February 21, 2025 – Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Terrance Drew has reaffirmed St. Kitts and Nevis’ commitment to strengthening economic and cultural ties between the Caribbean and Africa following a meeting with Dr. Benedict Okechukwu Oramah, President of the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank).

In a social media post, Prime Minister Drew described his engagement with Dr. Oramah as a pleasure, highlighting the bank president’s dedication to reconnecting Africa with its diaspora and supporting investment initiatives in the Caribbean.

“He announced his upcoming retirement, and we extend our best wishes to him. We also look forward to his successor continuing the bank’s great work in the Caribbean,” Dr. Drew stated.

Dr. Oramah, who has led Afreximbank with a focus on fostering trade and economic cooperation between Africa and the wider world, has been instrumental in supporting initiatives aimed at strengthening Caribbean-Africa relations. His tenure has seen increased collaboration in sectors such as finance, trade, and sustainable development.

With Afreximbank playing a growing role in Caribbean investment, Dr. Drew’s meeting signals St. Kitts and Nevis’ continued interest in expanding economic partnerships with Africa, positioning the Federation as part of the broader movement to enhance South-South cooperation.

As Dr. Oramah prepares for retirement, regional leaders, including Prime Minister Drew, anticipate a smooth transition and a continued push toward greater financial and economic connectivity between Africa and the Caribbean.