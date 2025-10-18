U.S. SENDING SURVIVORS OF CARIBBEAN STRIKE HOME TO ECUADOR, COLOMBIA



President Trump confirms survivors of suspected narco-sub attack to face prosecution in home countries

WASHINGTON (Times Caribbean) — UPDATED 6 PM ECT

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that the two surviving crew members of a Thursday military strike in the Caribbean will be returned to their home countries, Ecuador and Colombia, to face detention and prosecution.

“The two surviving terrorists are being returned to their countries of origin, Ecuador and Colombia, for detention and prosecution,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, confirming details first reported by Reuters.

The decision means the U.S. military will avoid complex legal battles surrounding the detention of foreign nationals suspected of drug trafficking — crimes that fall outside conventional “laws of war,” according to legal analysts.

The strike, carried out against a semi-submersible vessel suspected of carrying narcotics, reportedly killed two of the four crew members. The U.S. military then conducted a helicopter rescue mission for the survivors, who were taken aboard a U.S. Navy warship in the Caribbean.

Trump claimed that U.S. intelligence confirmed the vessel was “loaded with mostly fentanyl and other illegal narcotics.” He also posted a short video showing what appeared to be the targeted vessel before being struck by at least one projectile.

No further details were provided on the identities of the suspects or the precise location of the strike, but the operation underscores Washington’s intensified campaign against transnational drug trafficking networks operating across the Caribbean Sea.

The incident adds to the growing list of high-seas enforcement actions in the region, where semi-submersible “narco-subs” have become an increasingly common — and deadly — tool for drug smugglers attempting to evade detection.