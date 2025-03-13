Anne Eliza Liburd Honored in OAS ‘Suffragettes’ Initiative for Pioneering Women’s Rights Advocacy

Washington, D.C. – March 2025 – The late Anne Eliza Liburd, a stalwart in the fight for women’s rights and empowerment in Saint Kitts and Nevis, has been honored posthumously in Volume 2 of the ‘Suffragettes’ Initiative, a prestigious project launched by the Permanent Observer Mission of Spain to the Organization of American States (OAS). Her legacy is now immortalized through a painted portrait on display at the OAS Art Museum, celebrating her lifelong contributions to the advancement of women.

Liburd’s inclusion in the initiative was advanced by the Permanent Mission of Saint Kitts and Nevis to the OAS, reflecting her profound impact on national and international advocacy for gender equality. Foreign Minister Hon. Dr. Denzil Douglas recently visited the OAS Art Museum, where her portrait now stands among global icons of the women’s rights movement. Special recognition was given to Ambassador Jacinth Henry-Martin for her instrumental role in securing this distinguished honor.

Born in 1920 in Antigua , Anne Eliza Liburd dedicated her life to uplifting women and championing equal opportunities. She strongly believed that education and entrepreneurship were key to women’s financial independence, leading her to establish groundbreaking programs for women’s development.

In 1970, she became the first president of the Caribbean Women’s Association, a position she held through three re-elections, and launched the Learn to Earn initiative, equipping women with business skills. As the leader of the National Council of Women in Saint Kitts, she played a pivotal role in shaping educational policies to ensure equal access to resources.

Liburd’s influence extended beyond the Caribbean. She represented the region at major United Nations conferences in Mexico City (1975), Copenhagen (1980), and Nairobi (1985), advocating for equal pay and fair power distribution for women. She also collaborated with the Trade Union Education and the University of the West Indies, training women in leadership and advocacy.

In 1996, she was awarded the Order of the British Empire (OBE), followed by the Woman of Great Esteem award in New York in 2004, recognizing her global contributions.

Anne Eliza Liburd, who passed away in 2007, is the mother of Her Excellency Governor-General Dame Marcella Liburd GCMG JP. Her legacy as a trailblazer for gender equality lives on, and this latest honor ensures that her pioneering work continues to inspire generations of women at home and around the world.

We salute our mothers, sisters, and pioneers like Anne Eliza Liburd, whose vision and dedication transformed the lives of countless women.