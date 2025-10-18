STATEMENT BY THE CARIBBEAN COMMUNITY (CARICOM)

SECURITY BUILD UP IN THE REGION

Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) met and discussed various issues on the regional agenda including the increased security build up in the Caribbean and the potential impacts on Member States. Save in respect of Trinidad and Tobago who reserved its position, Heads agreed on the following:

They reaffirmed the principle of maintaining the Caribbean region as a Zone of Peace and the importance of dialogue and engagement towards the peaceful resolution of disputes and conflict. CARICOM remains willing to assist towards that objective.

CARICOM Heads of Government reiterated their continued commitment to fighting narcotrafficking and the illegal trade in small arms and light weapons which adversely affect the Region. They underscored that efforts to overcome these challenges should be through ongoing international cooperation and within international law.

They reaffirmed unequivocal support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries in the Region and the safety and livelihoods of the people of the Region.

18 October 2025