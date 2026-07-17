U.S. DUAL NATIONALS WARNED: ENTER AND LEAVE AMERICA ONLY WITH A VALID U.S. PASSPORT

Foreign passports cannot be used to obtain ESTA travel authorization, U.S. State Department declares

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, July 17, 2026 — The United States Department of State has issued an important travel reminder to all American dual nationals, including children, that they are legally required to enter and depart the United States using a valid U.S. passport.

The advisory, communicated through the department’s Consular Affairs Division, makes clear that American citizens who also hold citizenship and passports from another country cannot use their foreign passport to apply for an Electronic System for Travel Authorization, commonly known as ESTA.

“This requirement applies equally to U.S. citizens, including children, who are dual nationals,” the department stated.

According to the advisory, the United States Department of Homeland Security routinely denies or cancels ESTA approvals when applicants are identified as dual-national U.S. citizens.

The warning is particularly relevant to American citizens living throughout the Caribbean and other regions who may normally travel using the passport of their country of residence or second nationality.

The State Department is urging dual nationals planning to visit the United States to carefully check the expiration date of their U.S. passport before travelling.

“If your U.S. passport is expired or expires soon, renew before your trip,” the department advised.

Travellers were also reminded that passports should generally remain valid for at least six months beyond the date of entry into a foreign country.

The advisory underscores that holding another nationality does not remove the legal travel obligations attached to U.S. citizenship.