ST. KITTS-NEVIS NATIONAL VINCELLE BONCAMPER NAMED AMONG WORLD’S TOP NINE AUDIT AWARDS FINALISTS!

Federation’s own accounting professional earns massive global recognition as her name appears on a Times Square billboard in New York City

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — St. Kitts and Nevis is once again commanding attention on the international stage, as national Vincelle BonCamper, CPA, has been named among the top nine global finalists in the prestigious Audit Awards 2026.

In a breathtaking moment of international recognition, BonCamper’s name and image were displayed on a massive digital screen in the heart of Times Square, New York City, placing a proud daughter of the Federation under one of the brightest and most famous spotlights in the world.

BonCamper was selected as one of only three finalists in the highly competitive AI Hero of the Year category, which recognizes professionals championing the innovative and responsible use of artificial intelligence within auditing and finance.

She is representing The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, commonly known as DTCC, and is competing alongside Bridget Stine of UHY LLP and Jessica LaGuardia of Morgan Stanley.

The achievement is even more remarkable because hundreds of professionals from across the global auditing and financial-services industry were reportedly nominated before the field was narrowed to just nine finalists across three major categories.

Overwhelmed with pride after seeing her name displayed in Times Square, BonCamper shared the extraordinary milestone on social media.

“Never thought I’d see my name in Times Square. Beyond proud to be named one of the Audit Awards 2026 Top 9, picked from hundreds of nominations across the industry. It means a lot to have this work recognized.”

Her selection represents an enormous professional achievement and another inspiring example of the extraordinary impact St. Kitts and Nevis nationals continue to make within major international institutions.

DataSnipper, the organization presenting the Audit Awards, said the professionals who keep the audit and finance sectors functioning frequently perform critical work without receiving widespread public recognition.

The company decided to change that by displaying the nine finalists on one of the world’s most prominent advertising screens.

“The people who keep audit and finance running don’t usually get a spotlight. So we gave them the biggest one we could find: a screen in Times Square,” DataSnipper stated while announcing the finalists.

The three finalists for Newcomer of the Year are Aashita Patel, Jesika Ghale and Livingstone Ntambi.

The AI Hero of the Year finalists are Bridget Stine, Jessica LaGuardia and Vincelle BonCamper.

Meanwhile, Natasha House, Ole Jørund Eggan and Warwick Spargo are competing for MVP of the Year.

Although BonCamper has already secured her place among the prestigious Top Nine, the final winner will be determined through a public vote.

Voting remains open until Friday, July 24, 2026, giving citizens and supporters of St. Kitts and Nevis an opportunity to rally behind BonCamper as she competes for the coveted international title.

The public can vote through the official Audit Awards website at auditawards.com.

BonCamper’s accomplishment is bigger than an individual nomination. It places the talent, intelligence and professional excellence of St. Kitts and Nevis before a worldwide audience and highlights the increasing role Caribbean professionals are playing in artificial intelligence, auditing, finance and corporate innovation.

From the shores of the twin-island Federation to the dazzling screens of Times Square, Vincelle BonCamper is carrying the flag of St. Kitts and Nevis with distinction.

She is not yet the final award winner—but earning a place among the world’s Top Nine from hundreds of industry nominations is already a phenomenal triumph.

Now, the Federation has an opportunity to unite, vote and help propel one of its own to the very top of the global auditing profession.

Vincelle BonCamper has reached Times Square. The next destination could be the Audit Awards 2026 winners’ podium!