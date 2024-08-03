Gold for Dominica: Thea Lafond Makes History with Olympic Triple Jump Victory

In a moment that will be etched in Dominica’s history forever, Thea Lafond has secured the nation’s first-ever Olympic medal—and it’s gold. Lafond’s outstanding performance in the women’s triple jump at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games culminated in a national record-breaking leap of 15.02 meters.Thea Lafond’s journey to the top of the podium has been marked by determination and resilience. Her historic win not only brings immense pride to Dominica but also sets a new benchmark for future athletes from the island. As she soared through the air, Lafond embodied the hopes and dreams of an entire nation, achieving a glittering triumph that will inspire generations to come.With this victory, Lafond has firmly placed Dominica on the global athletic map, proving that with hard work and dedication, even the smallest nations can achieve greatness on the world’s biggest stage.

Congratulations to Thea Lafond for her extraordinary achievement at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Dominica celebrates with pride and joy as its golden girl brings home the nation’s first Olympic medal.#Paris2024 #OlympicGames #Dominica #TheaLafond #TripleJumpGold