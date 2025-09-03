3RD ANNUAL REGIONAL SCHOOLS INVESTMENT COMPETITION LAUNCHES THIS OCTOBER

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, September 3, 2025 — The Eastern Caribbean Securities Exchange (ECSE), in collaboration with its licensed member broker dealers and the Eastern Caribbean Securities Regulatory Commission (ECSRC), has officially announced the hosting of the 3rd Annual Regional Schools Investment Competition (RSIC).

The competition, set to take place in October and November 2025, will once again provide students from across the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU) with a unique, hands-on introduction to investment and securities trading.

Promoting Financial Literacy Among Youth

The RSIC will be preceded by a comprehensive Investment Education Webinar, designed to introduce participants to the fundamentals of investment, financial securities, and the operations of the Eastern Caribbean Securities Market. The aim is to build financial literacy while equipping students with practical skills that extend beyond the classroom.

The competition is open to:

3rd–5th form students (High School)

1st year tertiary/6th form students (College)

Regional Participation

All schools in the eight ECCU member states are invited to participate, including:

Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Participating schools will compete for the coveted title of Regional Investment Champion, with students gaining invaluable exposure to the fast-paced world of securities trading while testing their knowledge, teamwork, and decision-making skills in a real-time market simulation.

Registration Now Open

Interested schools and students can register online via the ECSE website: www.ecseonline.com. Competition details and updates will be posted directly on the RSIC information page: RSIC Information Page.

Building the Future of Finance

By encouraging young people to engage with financial markets early, the ECSE and its partners are fostering a generation equipped with the tools to make smarter financial decisions, pursue careers in finance, and contribute to the economic growth of the region.

For more information, contact:

Youlouca Armony-Browne, Business Development Executive, ECSE

Tel: (869) 763-3711 | Toll Free: 1-800-744-9238 | Email: info@ecseonline.com