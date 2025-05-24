FROM CLASSROOM TO GLOBAL STAGE! JOLANDER ISAAC SHINES BRIGHT IN TAIWAN WITH MBA GRADUATION SUCCESS





TAIPEI, TAIWAN —

The academic excellence of St. Kitts and Nevis continues to shine on the global stage, as Miss Jolander Isaac proudly graduates with a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in International Human Resource Development from the prestigious National Taiwan Normal University in Taipei.

Jolander, a former Secondary School Teacher under the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis and a former Administrative Assistant in the Legal Unit of the National Bank, has proven herself to be a dynamic, ambitious, and results-driven professional. Her latest academic milestone adds to a decorated resume that already includes a BSc (Hons) in Psychology from UWI Cave Hill and an Associate Degree in Humanities from Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College, where she graduated Magna Cum Laude.

Known for her strong leadership, exceptional communication skills, and passion for Industrial/Organizational Psychology, Jolander continues to fly the national flag high in Taiwan, where she has distinguished herself as a forward-thinking global scholar.

Her graduation is part of a broader wave of success stories emerging from the Caribbean student diaspora in Asia. Recently, Mr. Nigel Langley earned his Bachelor’s degree in Management Science and Finance from the National Dong Hwa University, while Mr. Devaughn Amory completed his Bachelor’s in Biochemistry and Molecular Medicine.

The graduation ceremony was graced by His Excellency Donya L. Francis, Ambassador of St. Kitts and Nevis to Taiwan, and his Executive Assistant Alice, both of whom extended heartfelt congratulations and encouragement to the Federation’s newest academic ambassadors.

Congratulations to Miss Jolander Isaac—a proud daughter of the soil blazing an inspiring trail from Basseterre to the boardrooms of tomorrow. The nation celebrates your success, and the best is yet to come!

#SKNExcellenceAbroad #TaiwanGraduation #JolanderIsaacMBA #AcademicPride #FromSKNToTheWorld