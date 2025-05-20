Ambassador Jacinth Henry-Martin Elevates St. Kitts and Nevis on Global Stage at High-Level Congressional Briefing

Washington, D.C. — May 20, 2025 —

Ambassador Jacinth Henry-Martin proudly represented St. Kitts and Nevis on the world stage as she joined diplomats and dignitaries from 53 nations at the prestigious Second Annual Congressional Briefing on “Diplomacy and Global Leadership: Strengthening Security and Cooperation in a Changing World.”

The event, hosted by the U.S. Institute of Diplomacy and Human Rights (USIDHR) in collaboration with the International Defenders Council, brought together leading voices in foreign affairs for impactful dialogue on urgent global issues—from geopolitical stability to international cooperation and security.

Among the key speakers was the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Democratic Republic of Congo, who delivered the keynote address, followed by panel discussions featuring distinguished ambassadors, government officials, and policy experts.

Ambassador Henry-Martin’s participation underscores St. Kitts and Nevis’ growing role in international diplomacy, as the federation continues to engage on global platforms that shape security, peace, and development around the world.

The presence of St. Kitts and Nevis in such high-level discussions highlights the country’s commitment to active global engagement and strategic diplomacy in an ever-evolving international landscape.

Diplomacy #GlobalLeadership #StKittsAndNevis #USIDHR #CongressionalBriefing #JacinthHenryMartin #CaribbeanVoicesOnTheWorldStage #GlobalSecurity #InternationalRelations