U.S. CONSULAR TEAM TO HOLD PASSPORT AND CITIZENSHIP OUTREACH SESSIONS IN ST. KITTS AND NEVIS

Appointments scheduled for Nevis on August 3 and St. Kitts from August 4–5; services are exclusively for U.S. citizens

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced that consular representatives from the Embassy of the United States of America in Bridgetown, Barbados, will conduct outreach visits in St. Kitts and Nevis in August 2026.

The visiting consular team will accept applications for U.S. passports and Consular Reports of Birth Abroad, commonly known as CRBAs.

The first outreach session will be held in Nevis on Monday, August 3, at the Nevis Island Assembly Gallery in Charlestown.

Representatives will then travel to St. Kitts, where appointments will be conducted from Tuesday, August 4, to Wednesday, August 5, at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort Casino and Spa.

Persons seeking these services must schedule an appointment online in advance through the following portal:

https://evisaforms.state.gov/acs/default.asp?postcode=BG2&appcode=1

Additional information about U.S. passport applications and the required supporting documents is available at:

https://bb.usembassy.gov/passports

The Ministry emphasized that the outreach sessions are exclusively for U.S. citizens seeking passport or Consular Report of Birth Abroad services.

The visiting representatives will not accept applications or renewals for U.S. visas during the outreach programme.

Eligible citizens are encouraged to review all application requirements carefully and secure their appointments ahead of the scheduled visits.