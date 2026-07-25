RIGHT LEADER. RIGHT TEAM. RIGHT DIRECTION.

The 3rd Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis and National Leader of the People’s Labour Party, Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris, made another of his familiar visits to the Public Market, accompanied by members of Team PLP.

Vendors and patrons warmly welcomed Dr. Harris as he listened to their concerns, shared words of encouragement and reaffirmed his commitment to helping move St. Kitts and Nevis forward.

Dr. Harris assured those gathered that he is ready to return and provide the strong, experienced leadership needed to guide the country in the right direction with the right team.

“Things may be hard today, but don’t give up. Better days are ahead, and together we will move St. Kitts and Nevis in the right direction.”

The message was clear: better days are coming under the Right Team, led by the Right Leader—Dr. Timothy Harris.

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