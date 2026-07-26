KITTITIAN-BRITISH BASKETBALL STAR KAREEM QUEELEY TO LEAD DREAM HOOPS ACADEMY CAMP IN ST. KITTS

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — Young basketball players in St. Kitts and Nevis are set to receive professional-level training when Kittitian-British standout Kareem Queeley helps conduct the Dream Hoops Academy Basketball Camp from August 10 to August 14.

The five-day development camp will be held at SKABA Basketball City on Victoria Road, below the Zion Moravian Church, with daily sessions running from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon.

Queeley, 25, is a professional shooting guard who most recently played for the Surrey 89ers in Britain’s Super League Basketball. Born in St. Kitts and Nevis and raised in England, he has also represented the Great Britain Senior Men’s National Team internationally.

His appearance will provide young athletes with a valuable opportunity to learn from a player who has competed within some of Europe’s most respected basketball programmes.

Queeley made history at just 14 years old when he joined the youth system of Spanish powerhouse Real Madrid Basketball Club. He later helped Real Madrid capture the 2019 EuroLeague Adidas Next Generation Tournament title.

He subsequently played professionally in Spain with San Pablo Burgos, becoming part of the club’s Basketball Champions League-winning programme in 2020. After returning to Britain, he represented the London Lions from 2022 to 2024 and contributed to consecutive British Basketball League championship campaigns.

Queeley later joined the Surrey 89ers ahead of the 2025 season. Before sustaining a serious left-knee injury during a November 2025 game against the Newcastle Eagles, he averaged 7.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists across seven appearances. He underwent surgery and has been completing his rehabilitation.

At the Dream Hoops Academy camp, participants are expected to receive structured instruction in ball handling, shooting, passing, movement, teamwork, defensive fundamentals and overall court awareness. Queeley is also expected to share lessons from his journey through elite youth and professional basketball.

The camp represents another important opportunity to strengthen youth basketball development and inspire the next generation of players across St. Kitts and Nevis.

Camp details:

Dates: August 10–14

Time: 8:00 a.m.–12:00 noon

Venue: SKABA Basketball City, Victoria Road, Basseterre

Contact: 869-661-3226