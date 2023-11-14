TYRELL WILLIAMS PRIMARY SCHOOL GUIDANCE COUNSELING DEPARTMENT LAUNCHES ITS ‘G.I.R.L.L’ PROGRAM.

Basseterre, St. Kitts, Tuesday November 14, 2023: In an effort to empower and nurture the holistic development of young girls, the Guidance Counseling Department at Tyrell Williams Primary School has launched a groundbreaking initiative titled ‘Guiding and Inspiring Real Life Lessons’ (G.I.R.L.L). Tailored for 8–12-year-old females within the school system, this program focuses on self-development and aims to equip students with essential life skills.



Ms. Josette Pemberton, Guidance Counselor at Tyrell Williams Primary School, provided a comprehensive overview of the program, detailing its key components and objectives.

“In this challenging time providing guidance is crucial, particularly to our girls. We often assume that they know or that they should know, but it is essential to engage them in practical self-development sessions such as etiquette, self-efficacy, self-empowerment, and entrepreneurship. We know that we live in a world that is constantly evolving and therefore we must aim to be creative, be ready to diversify and be innovative. This would enable us, as a school and wider community, to be more sustainable and self-sufficient. Further, our females would be motivated and inspired to present the best version of themselves. The main objective of this program is to foster self-development and self-empowerment.”

Mrs. Sash-Gay McDermott, Guidance Counselor Coordinator, in the Ministry of Education urged a resilient approach to the program, expressed hopes for its sustained success and commended the dedicated organizers.

“To all the girls who will be beneficiaries of the program, use this opportunity; embrace it with vigor and a determination to succeed and to excel. I wish for continued growth and success for the program and a steadfast determination on the path of all those who are organizing or responsible for the program to keep it alive and thriving.”

As Tyrell Williams Primary School and its Guidance Counseling Department embark on this collaborative mission to empower the youth, ‘Guiding and Inspiring Real Life Lessons’ (G.I.R.L.L) stands as a beacon of encouragement for a generation of young girls eager to embrace their true potential within the school community.