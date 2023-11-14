St.Lucia: Prime Minister Pierre to attend inaugural CARICOM-Saudi Summit

Castries, Saint Lucia – Prime Minister, Hon. Philip J. Pierre, forms part of the official delegation of CARICOM Heads of Government (HoGs) that will participate in the inaugural CARICOM-Saudi Summit (The Summit).

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will receive the Prime Minister and the accompanying delegations of CARICOM HoGs for The Summit. The Summit will commence on November 16, 2023.

The Summit facilitates opportunities for Saint Lucia and CARICOM to extend avenues of cooperation on trade and investment, renewable energy, climate change and sustainable development with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Under the stewardship of Prime Minister Pierre, diplomatic relations between the Government of Saint Lucia and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have elevated – yielding significant inflows of financing support for capital projects and technical cooperation to advance the development of productive sectors, key to the development of Saint Lucia’s economy.

Minister for Education, Hon. Shawn Edward, will act as Prime Minister of Saint Lucia from November 14, 2023 to November 18, 2023.

