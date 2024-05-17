Prime Minister Drew and Minister Joyelle Clarke to Lead Delegation at Global Sustainable Island Summit at Prince Edward Island in Canada

St. Kitts and Nevis Delegation Aims to Forge Strategic Partnerships and Promote Sustainable Development

Prime Minister, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, will lead a distinguished delegation to the Global Sustainable Island Summit, scheduled from May 21st to 23rd, 2024, on Prince Edward Island (PEI). This summit precedes the Fourth Global Small Island Developing States (SIDS4) Conference in Antigua and Barbuda, positioning it as a pivotal event for island sustainability.

The Global Sustainable Island Summit 2024, co-hosted by the Government of Prince Edward Island, is a premier event dedicated to fostering sustainable development for island communities worldwide. The summit attracts a diverse group of professionals, researchers, policymakers, industry leaders, and students, all united in their commitment to a sustainable future.

Prime Minister Drew will have the honor of opening the Summit alongside the Premier of Prince Edward Island, Honourable Dennis King. This opening marks a significant collaboration between island leaders in addressing global sustainability challenges. Additionally, Honourable Dr. Joyelle Clarke, Minister of Sustainable Development, will participate in a panel with other island leaders to highlight the essential leadership roles island states play in climate action.

The partnership with Island Innovation, a global network promoting sustainable change, aligns with strategic initiatives led by Prime Minister Drew and Senior Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Rt. Honourable Dr. Denzil Douglas, during COP28 in Dubai. The Summit aims to bolster the Canada-Caricom strategic partnership, emphasizing resilience and sustainability at the provincial level.

PEI, the most Atlantic of the Canadian provinces, presents significant opportunities for impactful partnerships. Prime Minister Drew’s participation will focus on building a sustainable Saint Kitts and Nevis and enhancing training and development opportunities for its citizens.

Accompanying Prime Minister Drew will be Honourable Dr. Joyelle Clarke, Minister of Sustainable Development; Ms. Naeemah Hazelle, Permanent Secretary, Prime Minister’s Office; Ms. Colincia Levine, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Environment; His Excellency Samuel Berridge, High Commissioner of St. Kitts and Nevis to Canada; and Mr. Eustace Wallace, Minister Counselor, High Commission to Canada.

The delegation’s involvement in the Global Sustainable Island Summit underscores St. Kitts and Nevis’ dedication to sustainable development and strengthening international partnerships. Through these efforts, the Federation aims to create a resilient and sustainable future for its people.