URGENT: HELP NEEDED TO SOLVE HOMICIDE AT BASSETERRE FERRY TERMINAL-SURVEILLANCE VIDEO RECORDING RELEASED

On April 6, 2024, a tragic homicide occurred at the Basseterre Ferry Terminal, shaking the community and leaving authorities determined to bring the perpetrator to justice. To aid in the investigation, law enforcement officials are urgently seeking the public’s assistance.

Below is footage capturing the harrowing incident. We urge everyone to view and share the clip extensively. Every view could potentially hold a clue crucial to solving this heinous crime.

However, the most vital aspect of this appeal is the plea for information. If anyone possesses any details, no matter how insignificant they may seem, that could aid the police in their investigation, please come forward. You can reach out to the nearest Police station or call the Crime Stoppers’ hotline at 707. All information provided will be treated with the utmost confidentiality.

The cooperation of the community is essential in ensuring that justice is served for the victim and their loved ones. By working together, we can help bring closure to this tragic incident and ensure that those responsible are held accountable for their actions.

Let us stand united in our commitment to uphold peace and safety in our community. Your assistance could make all the difference in bringing solace to those affected by this senseless act of violence.