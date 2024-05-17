Fatal Traffic Accident in Ottley’s, St. Kitts Under Investigation

Authorities Seek Public Assistance Following Tragic Motorbike Accident

Law enforcement authorities have launched an investigation into a fatal traffic accident that occurred in Ottley’s, St. Kitts, along the island’s main road on the morning of May 16, 2024. The incident happened between 5 a.m. and 5:30 a.m.

According to initial reports, Audington “Weenie Man” Syder of Prickly Pear Alley, Basseterre, St. Kitts, was traveling from west to east on a motorbike when he collided with a curb wall. Despite receiving immediate medical attention and being transported to the Joseph N. France General Hospital via ambulance, Syder succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased upon arrival.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward to assist with the ongoing investigation.