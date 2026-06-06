Two St. Kitts and Nevis Students Celebrate Major Academic Successes in Taiwan

Patrick Brandy Earns Bachelor of Science in Information Technology and Management; Rasarles Nisbett Graduates in Computer Science and Information Engineering

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, ROC, June 6, 2026 — Two nationals of St. Kitts and Nevis have proudly added their names to the growing list of Federation students achieving academic excellence overseas, following successful graduations from universities in the Republic of China (Taiwan).

Mr. Patrick S. Brandy graduated from Ming Chuan University, Taoyuan Campus, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Information Technology and Management. His achievement was made even more significant as he was also recognized with an Outstanding Academic Performance Award for academic excellence throughout his four years of study.

St. Kitts and Nevis Resident Ambassador to Taiwan, His Excellency Ambassador Donya L. Francis, attended the graduation ceremony and extended warm congratulations to Mr. Brandy on behalf of the Embassy and the Federation.

“Mr. Brandy was also recognized with an Outstanding Academic Performance Award for his academic excellence throughout his four years of study,” Ambassador Francis said.

Ambassador Francis further wished Mr. Brandy every success as he moves forward into the next chapter of his life, noting that the Embassy was proud to celebrate the important milestone with him.

“The Embassy is proud of his achievements and celebrates this important milestone with him,” Ambassador Francis said.

Meanwhile, St. Kitts and Nevis national Mr. Rasarles Nisbett also celebrated a major academic accomplishment, graduating from National Dong Hwa University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science and Information Engineering.

The St. Kitts and Nevis Embassy in Taipei also extended heartfelt congratulations to Mr. Nisbett, describing his achievement as a significant milestone in his educational journey.

“We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Mr. Nisbett on this significant achievement and wish him every success as he embarks on the next chapter of his journey,” the Embassy stated.

Miss Alice Huang, Executive Assistant at the Embassy, represented the Embassy at Mr. Nisbett’s graduation ceremony and presented him with congratulatory tokens on behalf of the Embassy.

The achievements of Mr. Brandy and Mr. Nisbett highlight the continued success of St. Kitts and Nevis students pursuing higher education in Taiwan, particularly in the fields of technology, information systems, computer science, and engineering.

Their accomplishments also underscore the strength of the longstanding educational and diplomatic partnership between St. Kitts and Nevis and the Republic of China (Taiwan), which continues to provide meaningful opportunities for young nationals to develop skills in critical areas of national and global importance.

As both graduates prepare to begin new chapters, their success stands as a proud moment for their families, communities, the Embassy in Taipei, and the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.