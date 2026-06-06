Major Gang Crime Crackdown: Eight Men Hit With 21 Charges as Police Target Alleged Criminal Network Linked to Firearms and Murder-Related Offences

RSCNPF Lays 21 Gang-Related Charges Against Eight Men as Police Intensify Crackdown on Organised Crime

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 2026 — The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force has announced that eight males have been additionally charged with a range of gang-related offences, marking another major development in the Federation’s ongoing efforts to confront organised criminal activity.

According to the RSCNPF, the charges were laid on June 4, 2026, against the following individuals: Jamarie Herbert of John Street, Newtown, St. Kitts; Avion Huggins of Lower Thibou Avenue, St. Kitts; Alexander Samuel of Conaree, St. Kitts; Inon Nias of Greenlands, St. Kitts; Davin Phipps of Lower Westbourne Ghaut, St. Kitts; Antonio Pascal of Cotton Ground, Nevis; Lewis Powell of Lower Thibou Avenue, St. Kitts; and Vidal Wilkinson of Lower Westbourne Ghaut, St. Kitts.

Collectively, the men face a total of twenty-one charges.

The offences include being a leader of a criminal gang, being a member of a criminal gang, possession of a firearm for the benefit of and in association with a criminal gang, possession of ammunition for a gang member, assisting in the concealment of a murder, and being an accessory after the fact to murder.

The charges represent a significant escalation in the use of recent legislative provisions aimed at tackling gang-related activity, criminal organisations, illegal firearms, and acts linked to organised violence.

In a strong statement, the RSCNPF made it clear that there is zero tolerance for gang-related activity in St. Kitts and Nevis.

“Individuals who choose to associate themselves with criminal gangs, provide support to gang members, facilitate criminal enterprises, or participate in acts of violence will be identified, investigated, and brought before the courts,” the Police Force stated.

The RSCNPF also noted that recent legislative provisions addressing gang offences have provided law enforcement with enhanced capabilities to investigate and prosecute persons alleged to be involved in criminal organisations.

The development comes amid heightened national concern over violent crime, illegal firearms, and organised criminal networks. Police say public cooperation remains critical in disrupting criminal activity and preventing further violence.

Citizens are being encouraged to remain vigilant and to report suspicious activity, illegal firearms, suspected gang recruitment efforts, and other criminal conduct through established reporting channels.

The Police Force stressed that information provided by members of the public continues to play a vital role in helping law enforcement identify criminal networks and protect communities.

“The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force remains committed to preserving public safety, protecting law-abiding citizens, and ensuring that those who engage in organised criminal activity are held accountable under the law,” the statement added.

The investigation remains ongoing.

All accused persons are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty before a court of law.