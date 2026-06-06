Legendary Zeke Percival Celebrates 50 Golden Years in Golf: From Caddie at Frigate Bay to Caribbean Golf Icon

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — Few sporting journeys in St. Kitts and Nevis capture perseverance, passion, history, and excellence quite like that of the legendary Zeke Percival, who is now celebrating an extraordinary milestone — 50 years in the game of golf.

For Percival, the story began at Frigate Bay, home of the Royal St. Kitts Hotel, formerly known to many as Jack Tar, and the historic golf course that opened its doors to the world five decades ago. In a heartfelt reflection, Percival recalled his humble beginnings as a young caddie in 1976, a period that would shape not only his love for the sport but also his life’s journey.

“Frigate Bay, home of the Royal St. Kitts Hotel, aka Jack Tar, and golf course opened its doors to the world 50 years ago,” Percival shared. “I remember being a caddie back in 1976, 50 years ago, and started to play this wonderful game of golf.”

Those early days were not easy. Percival openly acknowledged the sacrifices and challenges that came with learning the sport from the ground up.

“The struggle was real,” he reflected. “But knowing today what I learnt then is special.”

From carrying bags and observing some of the most influential figures who played the course, Percival absorbed the etiquette, discipline, technique, and culture of golf. He fondly remembered caddying for a number of notable personalities, including Hon. Sir Paul Southwell, Reg Oldham, Liz Fisher, Mr. and Mrs. Bridger, Mr. and Mrs. Gillanders, Mr. and Mrs. Ken Robinson, Sir Jeremy Bolt, and Mr. John Mallalieu.

“I will be forever grateful,” Percival said, giving thanks for the experiences and relationships that helped shape his path.

Today, Zeke Percival stands as one of the most respected and accomplished figures in golf in St. Kitts and Nevis and across the wider Caribbean. His journey from caddie to champion, mentor, administrator, and ambassador for the sport is a powerful reminder that greatness often begins with humility, hard work, and a deep love for one’s craft.

Percival has built a remarkable legacy as a professional golfer and sports administrator, earning recognition throughout the region for both his competitive achievements and his tireless commitment to expanding the game of golf.

As President of the Royal St. Kitts Golf Club, he continues to provide leadership, organize tournaments, support elite local talent, and promote the development of the sport at all levels. His work has helped keep the Royal St. Kitts Golf Club at the centre of the national and regional golfing landscape.

Throughout his competitive career, Percival has achieved major regional milestones, including victory in the prestigious St. Kitts Open Golf Tournament, further cementing his status as one of the Federation’s finest golfers.

His contribution, however, extends far beyond personal success. Percival is also the founder and organizer of the Z-Cup Tournament, a regional golf competition established to promote sportsmanship, healthy rivalry, and camaraderie among national teams from St. Kitts, Antigua, and Anguilla. Through the Z-Cup, he has helped strengthen regional golf ties and create opportunities for players to test themselves against some of the best talent in the sub-region.

Equally important has been Percival’s advocacy for youth development. He has long championed the need to make golf more accessible to young people, including those from modest backgrounds. Through free junior golf programmes and instructional support at the club level, he has played a meaningful role in introducing the sport to a new generation and showing that golf is not reserved for the privileged few.

The Percival name itself has become almost synonymous with golfing excellence in the Caribbean. Zeke is part of an elite sporting family that includes his brothers Raymond Percival, an OECS Sportsman of the Year, and Joe Percival, a U.S. city championship winner. Together, the Percival brothers have established a proud family legacy that continues to command respect across Caribbean golf circles.

But Zeke Percival’s own journey remains especially inspiring because it reflects the full arc of sporting achievement: from a young caddie watching and learning on the course, to a champion player, to a leader helping to guide the future of the game.

His 50-year milestone is not simply a personal celebration. It is a national sporting moment. It is a tribute to persistence, gratitude, discipline, and service. It is also a reminder of the important role Frigate Bay and the Royal St. Kitts Golf Club have played in shaping the country’s sporting and tourism history.

For half a century, Zeke Percival has walked the fairways, studied the greens, competed with pride, mentored with purpose, and represented St. Kitts and Nevis with distinction.

As he celebrates 50 years in golf, the nation salutes a true legend of the sport — a man whose story began with a caddie’s bag in 1976 and grew into one of the great Caribbean golf legacies.

Congratulations to Zeke Percival on 50 remarkable years in golf.