Dr. Didacus Jules Secures Fourth Term as OECS Director General

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 26, 2026 — Dr. Didacus Jules will continue to lead the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) after securing a fourth term as Director General, following a decision by regional Heads of Government at the 78th Meeting of the OECS Authority.

The reappointment signals a strong vote of confidence in Dr. Jules’ leadership, vision, and continued stewardship of the regional integration movement across the Eastern Caribbean.

Since assuming office in 2014, Dr. Jules has played a central role in advancing the OECS integration agenda, with emphasis on regional cooperation, institutional strengthening, food sovereignty, digital transformation, healthier communities, and education reform, including primary and secondary schooling.

Regional leaders praised his contribution to the development of the OECS and acknowledged the importance of experienced leadership as the organisation continues to navigate a rapidly changing global environment.

In announcing the reappointment, former Chairman of the OECS Authority and Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Dr. Godwin Friday, extended congratulations to Dr. Jules.

“The reappointment decision reflects the confidence of the Authority in your leadership and acknowledges your valuable contribution to the advancement of the OECS integration agenda and the continued strengthening of the Organisation,” Dr. Friday stated.

He added, “On behalf of the OECS Authority, I extend sincere congratulations on your reappointment and look forward to your continued service and dedication to the people and Governments of the OECS Member States.”

The OECS Authority noted that steady and experienced leadership remains critical as member states work toward a more integrated, resilient, and prosperous region.

The OECS Commission also congratulated Dr. Jules on his reappointment, stating that it looks forward to continuing its work under his leadership to deliver meaningful benefits for citizens across OECS member states.

Dr. Jules’ fourth term comes at a crucial time for the region, as small island states confront major challenges including climate resilience, economic transformation, food security, digital development, and the need for stronger collective action on the international stage.

His continued tenure is expected to provide continuity as the OECS pursues deeper integration and stronger regional coordination in the years ahead.