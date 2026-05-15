Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States Eyes Caribbean Film Industry Expansion as Saint-Martin Pushes Bold Regional Audiovisual Vision

The Government of Saint-Martin has emerged as a leading voice advocating for the creation of a unified Caribbean film and audiovisual cooperation network within the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States, in what observers say could mark a transformative moment for the region’s creative economy.

During the 49th Meeting of the OECS Commission held in Castries, Saint Lucia, Commissioner Cyrielle Cuirassier presented an ambitious proposal aimed at establishing a structured regional cooperation framework dedicated specifically to film and audiovisual industries across OECS territories.

Cyrielle Cuirassier, Adviser for External Affairs and Commissioner of Saint-Martin to the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States

According to the official release, the initiative has the backing of Saint-Martin President Louis Mussington and First Vice-President Alain Richardson, reflecting the territory’s growing commitment to positioning itself as a regional creative industries hub.

Speaking before commissioners and OECS officials, Commissioner Cuirassier emphasized that the Caribbean possesses immense untapped creative and cultural potential that could generate substantial economic opportunities if properly coordinated at a regional level.

“The Caribbean has extraordinary cultural richness and creative potential. Film and audiovisual industries are powerful drivers of economic development, local employment, and cultural identity,” she stated during her presentation.

The proposal reportedly calls for a comprehensive regional benchmarking exercise to identify existing institutions, production capabilities, industry professionals, and policy structures already operating across OECS member states. The initiative would also facilitate direct institutional collaboration and knowledge-sharing among Caribbean territories involved in film, television, streaming content, digital media, and audiovisual production.

Drawing on international data from UNESCO, WIPO, and UNCTAD, Cuirassier highlighted that cultural and creative industries are among the fastest-growing sectors globally, surpassing several traditional industries in annual growth performance.

Regional analysts say the proposal comes at a time when Caribbean governments are increasingly seeking new economic diversification strategies beyond tourism and traditional services. The global explosion of streaming platforms, digital content creation, and international demand for culturally authentic storytelling has opened major opportunities for smaller nations capable of developing organized creative ecosystems.

Saint-Martin’s intervention also appears strategically timed following its accession as an Associate Member of the OECS in March 2025, signaling the territory’s intention to play a more active and influential role in shaping regional policy discussions.

Importantly, the Saint-Martin proposal seeks to complement rather than duplicate broader OECS creative industry initiatives already under review by the organization. Commissioner Cuirassier reportedly engaged directly with OECS Director General Didacus Jules regarding an earlier OECS creative industries study conducted in 2025, while positioning the audiovisual proposal as a specialized sector-focused expansion.

Observers note that if successfully implemented, such a network could potentially create stronger regional bargaining power for Caribbean filmmakers, producers, actors, technicians, animators, and digital content creators seeking access to international markets, financing, and distribution opportunities.

“Caribbean creative industries lack the critical mass to compete on the international stage individually. Together, we can change that — and the OECS is the natural framework to make it happen,” Cuirassier declared.

The proposal is expected to undergo further consultation among interested OECS member states before advancing through the organization’s formal institutional processes.