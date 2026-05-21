FROM CARIBBEAN SHORES TO CANADIAN WATERS: 12-YEAR-OLD GREYSON BURRELL SET TO MAKE HISTORY FOR ST. KITTS-NEVIS AT OPTIMIST NORTH AMERICAN CHAMPIONSHIPS

Basseterre, St. Kitts — A new chapter in the sporting history of St. Kitts and Nevis is about to be written as 12-year-old sailing sensation Greyson Burrell prepares to become the first sailor from the Federation to compete at the prestigious Optimist North American Championships in Halifax, Canada from May 21–28, 2026.

The historic achievement is being celebrated as a defining moment for youth sailing in St. Kitts and Nevis, with Greyson set to test his skills against approximately 172 of the best young sailors from across North America, the Caribbean, Central America, and South America at one of the region’s most elite youth sailing competitions.

Widely regarded as one of the premier international development events in junior sailing, the championships are expected to feature intense competition, unpredictable weather conditions, and a demanding schedule designed to challenge every aspect of a sailor’s technical skill, endurance, tactical awareness, and mental strength.

Greyson’s qualification for the championship follows an extraordinary run of performances that has rapidly established him as one of the Federation’s brightest young sporting talents.

Among his growing list of accomplishments, the young sailor captured first place as the top Optimist sailor at the St. Kitts and Nevis National Dinghy Championship and secured victory at the Antigua Budget Marine Optimist and ILCA Championships.

He also etched his name into the history books at the Caribbean Dinghy Championships by delivering a groundbreaking third-place finish — the first podium result ever achieved by St. Kitts and Nevis at the event.

In preparation for the North American Championships, Greyson recently competed at the St. Barths Mini Bucket Clinic and Regatta, where he gained valuable international racing experience against a highly competitive regional fleet.

Despite the demanding conditions, he delivered several impressive performances, including a sixth-place race finish, multiple seventh-place finishes, and successfully completing the grueling three-hour marathon race in an impressive time of two hours and 47 minutes.

Speaking ahead of his departure for Canada, Greyson expressed both excitement and gratitude for the opportunity to represent the Federation on the international stage.

“I’m very excited and grateful for this opportunity to compete at such a major event. I know it will be challenging, but I’m looking forward to learning, improving, and proudly representing St. Kitts and Nevis against some of the best young sailors in the region,” he said.

The St. Kitts and Nevis Sailing Association described Greyson’s participation as a major milestone for the Federation and a powerful sign of the continued growth and development of youth sailing nationally.

Officials and supporters within the sailing community say his achievement is expected to inspire a new generation of young sailors across the twin-island Federation while raising the international profile of St. Kitts and Nevis within the regional sailing arena.

The Association also extended sincere gratitude to the coaches, parents, supporters, and well-wishers whose encouragement and support helped make the historic opportunity possible.

As Greyson Burrell prepares to take to the waters in Halifax, many across St. Kitts and Nevis will be watching proudly as the young sailor carries the Federation’s flag onto one of the biggest stages in youth sailing.