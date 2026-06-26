SERVICE, SPIRIT AND EXCELLENCE: Lion Novelette Benjamin and Leo Sidra Liburd Shine as Top Honourees

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — It was an evening of pride, celebration and powerful recognition as outstanding Lions and Leos were honoured for their dedication, service and commitment to community impact.

The spotlight shone brightly on Lion Novelette Benjamin, who captured the prestigious Lion of the Year Award, while Leo Sidra Liburd was celebrated as Leo of the Year.

Lion Benjamin’s remarkable night did not end there. She was also awarded the Going Above and Beyond Award, a fitting tribute to her tireless service, leadership and unwavering commitment to the ideals of Lionism.

The evening also recognized excellence in attendance, service and membership, highlighting members whose work continues to strengthen the organization’s mission of community service.

Other major awardees included Lion Judy Tyrell, named Most Active New Lion, and Lion Petrine Clarke, recognized for Strong Team Spirit.

Congratulations were also extended to all award recipients, the newly inducted Leo, and the incoming Boards of Directors as they prepare for the 2026–2027 Lionistic Year.

With the theme of continued service at heart, the organization now looks ahead with renewed energy and purpose, committed to Serving Today, Shaping Tomorrow.