TWO NEW FEMALE HIGH COURT JUDGES ASSIGNED TO ST. KITTS AND NEVIS

Justice Sejilla Mc Dowall will serve on the St. Kitts Circuit, while Justice Paula Gilford takes up duties on the Nevis Circuit

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — September 8, 2026 — Two new female High Court judges will take up assignments in St. Kitts and Nevis this month as part of a series of judicial transfers across the Eastern Caribbean.

The reassignments were announced by Chief Justice Her Ladyship, the Honourable Madam Margaret Price Findlay.

Her Ladyship, the Honourable Justice Sejilla Mc Dowall, will transfer from the Commonwealth of Dominica to the St. Kitts Circuit with effect from September 14, 2026.

Her Ladyship, the Honourable Justice Paula Gilford, who currently serves in Grenada, will assume duties on the Nevis Circuit from September 21, 2026.

Their appointments come as two judges presently serving in the Federation prepare to take up assignments elsewhere.

His Lordship, the Honourable Justice Iain Morley, will transfer from the Nevis Circuit to the Commonwealth of Dominica, effective September 14.

His Lordship, the Honourable Justice Patrick Thompson Jr., currently assigned to the St. Kitts Circuit, will move to Montserrat on the same date.

The wider judicial changes also include the transfer of Her Ladyship, the Honourable Justice Akilah Anderson, from the Virgin Islands to Grenada.

His Lordship, the Honourable Justice Davidson Kelvin Baptiste, an acting High Court judge, will transfer from Montserrat to Dominica.

The new assignments will therefore bring changes to the High Court benches in St. Kitts and Nevis, Dominica, Montserrat and Grenada.

Justice Mc Dowall and Justice Gilford are expected to preside over matters arising within their respective circuits while supporting the continued administration of justice across the Federation.

TIMES CARIBBEAN NEWS