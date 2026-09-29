S.L. Horsford & Co. Ltd. and Horsford’s Automotive Celebrate Landmark Chery Launch in St.Kitts and Nevis

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CONTACT:

Wallis Wilkin, Aas., P. Cert (Comm), Bsc, Acc. Dir

Group Marketing Manager

Horsford’s Group of Companies

Basseterre,

St. Kitts, West Indies

Tel/fax: (869) 465-2616 x 1110; Mobile: (869) 766-0662

Alternate E-mail: walliswilkin@horsfords.com, walliswilkin@gmail.com

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 26, 2026 — S.L. Horsford & Co. Ltd. and Horsford’s Automotive last evening hosted the official launch of the Chery vehicle brand in St. Kitts and Nevis, drawing an outstanding turnout and creating an electric atmosphere at Horsford’s Automotive on Wellington Road.

Held on Friday, September 25, the event introduced customers, partners, media and invited guests to Chery’s modern SUV lineup, with attendees getting an up-close look at the vehicles, the technology and the value proposition now available in the Federation.

The launch blended automotive innovation with local culture. Cultural presentations by masquerades and mock jumbies added colour, rhythm and unmistakable Kittitian-Nevisian energy to an occasion widely described by attendees as one of the most engaging automotive launches seen locally.

Executive Chairman of the Horsford’s Group, Anthony Kelsick, said the launch marked an important step for the company and the motoring public.

“Chery represents a fresh opportunity for customers in St. Kitts and Nevis to access stylish, well-equipped and affordable new vehicles from a global automotive brand,” Mr. Kelsick said. “The tremendous response last night speaks to the public’s excitement and confidence in what Horsford’s Automotive is bringing to the market.”

Automotive Executive Joel MacEachrane said the Chery lineup was selected with today’s customer in mind.

“We are proud to introduce vehicles that combine comfort, technology, safety and exceptional value,” Mr. MacEachrane said. “From the first moment the vehicles were revealed, the excitement in the room was clear. This is only the beginning of the Chery journey in St. Kitts and Nevis.”

The event followed a high-energy promotional campaign led by Horsford’s Group Marketing Manager, Wallis Wilkin, whose team generated strong public interest in the days leading up to the launch.

“Our goal was to make people feel the arrival of Chery before they even stepped onto the showroom floor,” Mr. Wilkin said. “The response across the Federation has been remarkable. Last night, the turnout, the excitement and the overall vibes showed that Chery has already created a real buzz.”

Horsford’s Automotive will continue the celebration with its Chery Open Day today, Saturday, September 26, offering members of the public an opportunity to view the full range and learn more about test-drive and ownership options.

With the arrival of Chery, Horsford’s Automotive is expanding choice for drivers across St. Kitts and Nevis with a new generation of vehicles designed for modern Caribbean lifestyles.

Chery, for family.