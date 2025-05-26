A SHEPHERD AFTER GOD’S OWN HEART-Pastor Lincoln D. Connor Celebrates 23 Years of Transformational Ministry at Antioch Baptist Church



“Well done, good and faithful servant!” – Matthew 25:21

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS – The sanctuary of Antioch Baptist Church overflowed with thanksgiving and reverence on Sunday, May 26, 2025, as Lead Pastor Lincoln D. Connor was honored in a heartfelt celebration of his 23rd Pastoral Anniversary—a moment marking not just years, but a lifetime of impact through faith, leadership, and unwavering service to God.

Twenty-three years ago to the day—on May 26, 2002—history was written in heaven and earth when Pastor Connor was ordained and installed as the third pastor of Antioch. Since then, his ministry has not only shaped the spiritual journey of his congregation but has ignited transformation far beyond the church walls.

A Modern-Day Nehemiah

Like Nehemiah, the biblical leader who rebuilt the walls of Jerusalem with vision and courage, Pastor Connor has fortified the spiritual foundations of his community, brick by brick—sermon by sermon. Through storms, trials, and triumphs, he has stood steadfast, crying out as Nehemiah did:

“The joy of the Lord is your strength.” – Nehemiah 8:10

For 23 years, Pastor Connor has rallied his flock not just to believe, but to build, not just to pray, but to serve, not just to hear the Word, but to live it out with power and purpose.

Rooted in Christ, Respected by All

A graduate of Luther Rice Seminary and Dallas Theological Seminary, Pastor Connor brought to Antioch a depth of theological insight and a fire for the Gospel that continues to blaze today. Anchored in Hebrews 13:8 — “Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, today, and forever” — his ministry proclaims the unchanging power of Christ in an ever-changing world.

Through his gospel-centered leadership, Antioch Baptist Church has become a beacon of hope, healing, and holiness—a lighthouse shining in the darkest hours.

Beyond the Pulpit, Into the Streets

Like the Apostle Paul, Pastor Connor has become “all things to all people” (1 Corinthians 9:22), stepping into the lives of the brokenhearted, the lost, and the seeking. Whether launching community outreach, engaging in missions, or offering pastoral care to the weary, his hands have been the hands of Christ, reaching those the world has forgotten.

“Then I heard the voice of the Lord saying, ‘Whom shall I send?’ And I said, ‘Here I am. Send me!’” – Isaiah 6:8

Pastor Connor answered the call, and for 23 years, he never looked back.

Honoring a Legacy of Faith

During Sunday’s celebration, tributes and tokens of appreciation were presented, each a testament to a man whose ministry has shaped generations. There were tears of gratitude, hands raised in praise, and hearts full of honor for a pastor who has stood the test of time.

A Church That Still Believes

As the Antioch Baptist Church family looks to the future, they do so with Pastor Lincoln Connor still standing at the helm, proclaiming boldly and living faithfully. His 23-year journey is a reminder that God still raises up men who lead with wisdom, serve with humility, and love with the very heart of Christ.

“And I will give you shepherds after my own heart, who will feed you with knowledge and understanding.” – Jeremiah 3:15

To Pastor Lincoln D. Connor: You are more than a leader—you are a legacy. May God bless you with many more years of fruitful service as you continue to carry the mantle of faith. The journey is far from over… the best is still yet to come.

#23YearsOfFaith #ShepherdOfTheFlock #LincolnConnorLegacy #AntiochStrong #WellDoneServant #NehemiahOfThisGeneration #FaithInAction #StillPreachingStillPowerful