SINT MAARTEN AND NETHERLANDS EXPLORE DEEPER DIGITAL COOPERATION AS ARRINDELL MEETS DUTCH MINISTER AERDTS

Digital identity, cyber security, resilient government systems and economic cooperation take centre stage in The Hague talks

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Sint Maarten is looking to strengthen cooperation with the Netherlands in key areas of digital transformation, cyber security and public-sector modernisation following high-level discussions in The Hague.

Minister Plenipotentiary of Sint Maarten, Drs. Gracita R. Arrindell, recently held an introductory meeting with Dutch Minister for the Digital Economy and Sovereignty Willemijn Aerdts at the Ministry of Economic Affairs.

The discussions focused on developments in digitalisation, economic cooperation and possible areas for future collaboration between Sint Maarten and the Netherlands.

According to a statement from the Office of the Minister Plenipotentiary, particular attention was given to Sint Maarten’s ongoing efforts involving digital identity, greater alignment of government systems, cyber security and digital resilience.

The talks come as governments across the Kingdom and Europe continue to place increasing emphasis on secure digital infrastructure, efficient online government services and protection against emerging cyber risks.

Aerdts’ official portfolio includes the digital economy and infrastructure, digital government policy, digital sovereignty, telecommunications, digital wallets and international digitalisation policy.

For Sint Maarten, improved digital systems could play an important role in strengthening public-sector standards while making government services more accessible, secure and efficient for residents and businesses.

Arrindell and Aerdts also discussed the value of continued dialogue and, where appropriate, the sharing of knowledge, expertise and experiences between the two countries.

The meeting formed part of a series of separate discussions being held by Aerdts with the Ministers Plenipotentiary representing Aruba, Curaçao and Sint Maarten.

Officials described the meeting as an initial opportunity for both sides to become acquainted while identifying areas that could form part of broader future cooperation.

Digital resilience has become an increasingly prominent area of Dutch government policy. Aerdts’ portfolio specifically covers digital sovereignty and resilience, while the Netherlands has also been advancing wider international cooperation on digital technology and artificial intelligence.

The Sint Maarten discussions therefore position digital transformation as another potential area for strengthened cooperation within the Kingdom.

Further talks between Sint Maarten and Dutch authorities are expected in the coming months as officials explore practical opportunities for collaboration.

Times Caribbean