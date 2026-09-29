50 YEARS OF VETERINARY SERVICE: DR. BURNELL S. NISBETT REFLECTS ON A LIFETIME OF NATION-BUILDING

Federation’s first native Chief Veterinary Officer recalls breaking colonial barriers, expanding animal health services and pioneering a regional rabies import protocol

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — Fifty years after qualifying as a veterinarian, Dr. Burnell S. Nisbett is looking back on a professional journey that became deeply intertwined with the development of St. Kitts and Nevis itself.

In a wide-ranging personal reflection, Nisbett traced the evolution of veterinary medicine in the Federation from its colonial-era roots to a modern, locally driven public service focused on farmers, animal health, food security and scientific regulation.

For Nisbett, the anniversary is about much more than one man’s career.

It is a story, he said, of national transition, scientific advancement and the gradual dismantling of colonial-era structures.

FROM COLONIAL SERVICE TO LOCAL CONTROL

According to Nisbett, veterinary services in St. Kitts and Nevis during the 1940s and 1950s were closely connected to the plantation economy.

He recalled the work of Government Veterinary Officer Dr. Thomas Walter Jardine, who managed estate livestock before later establishing a private dairy operation at Garvey’s Estate.

The post-war period also saw British veterinary officers serving in the colony. Among them was Dr. Augustine “Charles” Vaughan, who Nisbett said initially arrived on a short-term appointment but remained for decades.

At the time, the veterinary division functioned separately from the local Department of Agriculture.

That began to change as St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla moved further toward self-government.

Nisbett wrote that the administration of then Premier Robert Bradshaw pushed to bring veterinary services more firmly under local control as part of a broader effort to restructure the civil service.

And there was a social dimension.

According to Nisbett, concerns existed that veterinary services had traditionally placed greater emphasis on animals belonging to wealthier residents while small livestock farmers received less attention.

The government wanted that balance changed.

THE TEACHER WHO BECAME THE “ANIMAL DOCTOR”

Nisbett’s own journey into veterinary medicine was not originally planned.

He had graduated from the University of Manitoba in 1967 and returned home to teach biology at Basseterre High School.

His exposure to veterinary medicine in Canada, including the establishment of the Western College of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Saskatchewan, planted a seed.

But another four years of university study seemed daunting.

Then Education Minister Fitzroy Bryant intervened.

Nisbett recalled Bryant being determined that he should pursue veterinary training, strongly encouraging him to accept the opportunity.

It changed the direction of his life.

Nisbett graduated in 1976 and returned home as what he described as the Federation’s first native, non-white Government Veterinary Officer.

For him, the moment carried extraordinary historical meaning.

His mother came from Phillips Village, with family roots connected to the Stone Castle Sugar Estate. His father was from Fountain Village, Nevis, and Nisbett wrote that his paternal family could trace its ancestry to people enslaved on the Nisbett Plantation.

Now, a descendant of those who had lived under the plantation system was helping direct the scientific care of the country’s agricultural sector.

It was history coming full circle.

TAKING VETERINARY CARE TO THE PEOPLE

Nisbett said one of his priorities was expanding veterinary care beyond Basseterre and directly into farming communities.

Regular field visits were introduced across the parishes, while livestock farmers received scheduled professional support.

A herd health programme was also developed at the government-owned Bayfords Dairy Farm, contributing to efforts aimed at improving domestic agricultural production and food security.

Nevis, he stressed, was never forgotten.

Every Wednesday, Nisbett said, he travelled by ferry to provide services on the sister island.

Working alongside the British Development Division, funding was secured for the construction and outfitting of the Prospect Veterinary Clinic.

The clinic represented another turning point.

Veterinary medicine was no longer viewed only through the lens of agriculture. Families increasingly began bringing household pets for professional care.

FIRST CHIEF VETERINARY OFFICER AFTER INDEPENDENCE

Following Independence in 1983, Nisbett was appointed the Federation’s first Chief Veterinary Officer.

He remained in that position until 1999.

During those years, one development would force St. Kitts and Nevis to rethink long-established animal import rules — the arrival and expansion of Ross University.

International students and faculty wanted to bring their pets with them.

But the Federation’s animal health laws presented a major challenge.

Nisbett explained that animals coming from countries such as the United States and Canada traditionally faced lengthy quarantine requirements, including, under the rules then applicable, quarantine through the United Kingdom.

The system was costly, complicated and unsuitable for a rapidly growing international university community.

But abandoning safeguards was not an option either.

St. Kitts and Nevis had to protect its rabies-free status.

SCIENCE INSTEAD OF SIX-MONTH QUARANTINE

Nisbett began searching for another way.

Drawing on international scientific research, modern rabies vaccination, antibody testing and animal identification technologies, he developed what he described as a risk-based alternative to lengthy physical quarantine.

An early system involved monitored home quarantine.

As Ross University grew, the programme became more sophisticated.

Nisbett said he worked with the United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service and internationally recognised rabies specialist Professor Deborah Briggs.

He subsequently drafted an import protocol built around three main safeguards: electronic microchip identification, approved rabies vaccination and antibody titre testing.

According to Nisbett, it was the first protocol of its kind in the CARICOM region.

The approach attracted attention across the Caribbean.

He recalled that St. Vincent’s Chief Veterinary Officer requested a copy for consideration by his government, while Barbados at one stage responded by restricting the entry of dogs from St. Kitts.

Whatever the regional debate, the system marked a significant scientific shift.

Instead of relying solely on months of physical isolation, animal health regulators could increasingly use immunology, identification and laboratory testing to assess risk.

A CAREER RECOGNISED BY THE NATION

For Nisbett, the milestones accumulated quietly over decades.

Twenty-three years as a regulatory veterinary officer.

Service across both St. Kitts and Nevis.

Support for farmers.

The expansion of animal health infrastructure.

A modernised import regime.

And generations of residents who came simply to know him as the country’s “Animal Doctor.”

His contribution received national recognition in 2020 when he was named among the Federation’s National Heroes Day honourees.

At his formal investiture in May 2021, he was awarded the Companion of the Star of Merit (CSM).

Yet, looking back after 50 years, Nisbett’s reflection is less about titles than service.

He described himself simply as passionate and patriotic, expressing the hope that history remembers him as a competent professional and a dedicated public servant.

For a man whose family history stretches back to the plantation era, his career represents something even larger.

A profession once dominated by colonial officers eventually came under the stewardship of a son of St. Kitts and Nevis.

And for half a century, Dr. Burnell S. Nisbett helped shape what came next.